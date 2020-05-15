New Video Earlier This Year Features Megan Thee Stallion Reaffirming G-Eazy Progress

There have been dating rumors for a while between rappers G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion, however the "Savage,quot; artist finally let them rest in the recent past. A new video showed that the rapper also tried to hook up with Megan at a Miami nightclub a few months ago.

Artists like G-Eazy, Megan Thee Stallion and many other celebrities traveled to Miami for the Superbowl party in February. Videos and photos scoured the Internet, but the one featuring G-Eazy and Megan kissing on the couch really sparked controversy.

In the mentioned video, G-Eazy and Megan appear to be lying together on a sofa when the artist kisses her on the side of the face and neck. She later shared a photo on her Instagram of rapper "Savage," and rumors on social media began to swirl about his potential romantic engagement.

That said, it didn't take long for Megan Thee Stallion to start denying the rumors vehemently, claiming they were merely close friends. However, a new video clip showed them dancing together at the club and G-Eazy was clearly trying to get on with her.

In the video, Megan's popular song plays in the background, and G-Eazy is behind her. The two rappers are leaning towards each other and trying to carry on a conversation in the midst of loud music, no doubt, but when G-Eazy tries to bend over and kiss her, she declines the offer and turns her head in the other direction.

Regardless of her rejected advances towards Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy has also been in the headlines last week for other women, including Ashley Benson. Cara Delevingne recently came out to tackle the images showing pretty Little Liars alum approaching the rapper.

In her Instagram story, Cara addressed the photos that appeared in which Ashley and G-Eazy were grabbing takeaway food together and kissing during a date. The 27-year-old wrote in her Instagram Stories that now more than ever was an important time to share love and not hate.

Last month, People magazine reported that Cara and Ashley split after two years of dating. These days, Benson has been hanging around G-Eazy after their collaboration on Radiohead's "Creep,quot;.



