The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story of Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet will act as executive producers in addition to Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper and Davy Perez will be the executive co-producers. Akiva Goldsman will remain an executive producer and a key part of the creative team at Star Trek: Picard too. The series will be produced by Up News Info Television Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.
Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck's portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced in Star Trek: Discovery last season, "said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and chief programming officer, Up News Info All Access. "This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek. "
