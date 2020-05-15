Netflix video quality will no longer degrade due to coronavirus – BGR

Netflix broadcasts in some European countries have returned to normal HD quality after Netflix slowed down the transmission rate in March.

Netflix's initial decision came in response to the coronavirus pandemic that left millions of people in countries around the world trapped in their homes and glued to their televisions.

YouTube and Amazon in March also reduced the quality of their videos in Europe, but it is unknown when they will return.

With the coronavirus leaving tens of millions of people around the world trapped at home, Netflix in March decided to downgrade the quality of its video broadcasts in Europe from HD to standard definition. The impetus behind the decision was to reduce the pressure on ISPs and ensure a robust viewing experience for all subscribers.

Now, with many cities around the world starting to slowly but surely reopen, FlatpanelsHD reports that Netflix streams have returned to normal HD quality in several European countries.

According to the report, Netflix users in "Denmark, Norway, Germany and other European countries have contacted FlatpanelsHD or taken to forums to report that the streaming quality has been restored, which means 4K HDR streaming at a bit rate of up to 15 Mb / s. HD bit rates are also returning to normal. "

While this is good news, the reality is that Netflix's compression algorithm is so efficient that there's a good chance that most Netflix viewers won't even notice it. much one difference. In fact, even Netflix's SD streams tend to look pretty sharp on HDTVs. Still, if you are a videophile who may notice slight degradations in video quality, the good news is that the days of slow transmission speeds seem to be in the rearview mirror.

In a statement provided to Flatpanels HD, a Netflix spokesperson said:

Please note that we are working with ISPs to help increase capacity. In the last month alone we have added four times the normal capacity. As conditions improve, we will remove these limitations.

Like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon, in March they began reducing their transmission speeds to help decrease the load on network infrastructure. With YouTube in particular, videos are still played in standard definition by default, although users do have the ability to go back to HD quality manually if they choose to.

Incidentally, Netflix programming has yet to experience the coronavirus pandemic. Company executives have said the streaming giant has enough programming in the works to keep original content flowing by the end of the year. So while current Netflix productions are on hold, viewers won't see a drop in new content anytime soon, if at all.

Case in point: Netflix in May will feature 49 new original movies and TV shows. At this point, it's literally impossible to keep up with all the content Netflix is ​​releasing monthly, but it's not like we're complaining.

