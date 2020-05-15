NeNe Leakes says she's the boss, but fans criticize her for using filters for her photos

NeNe Leakes shared a photo on her social media account, and captioned it saying that she is the boss. Many followers agreed, but there were also people who said that you should no longer use filters for your photos because you simply don't need them.

A follower said to NeNe ‘I love your cocktails and conversations. I hope you do one with Porsha, Tanya and Marlo, the top four at RHOA. Also, I hope you and Kim make another life together. "

Someone else said, ‘Yes, I remember saying he would do it with Phaedra. I hope it happens to her, as well as the other girls you mentioned. "

A follower wrote: & # 39; I hope you get nervous @thecarlosking_ and make Cocktails and Conversations w / Nene Leaks a late night talk show on VH1, Wetv or BET and really a TV show about your SWAAG boutique employees and appears from time to time then. I've consistently campaigned and tagged @neneleakes & Carlos. "

Someone else posted this: "It takes a boss to be a boss and meet a boss!"

A commenter said: ‘Interview some NEW ATL HOUSEWIVES PERSPECTIVES !!! Some well-known girls you think would fit in, "and a follower posted this message:" Baby, you always look beautiful. I love you on the show. I can't wait to see you on more TV shows, movies, comedy shows, I love your music. "

Someone else praised NeNe's gaze and said, "Well, am I going to be the only one to point out the,quot; ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM "? How come Nene Leakes looks twenty years younger?" And another Instagram installer was on Deal: "I shouldn't need any filters. You're too cool for that!"

Another follower said: ‘Your interview was EVERYTHING. Keep doing what you are doing and keep holding on while God is with you, don't worry about who is against you. I love you Boo. & # 39;

Ad

NeNe recently shared a bunch of photos to flaunt her RHOA Reunion look after fans asked her to watch it. People are really impressed by her photo shoot where she flaunts her curvy body in this beautiful white outfit.



Post views:

0 0