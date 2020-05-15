Nene Leakes reveals why she thinks Vivica Fox hinted that she was drugged: "These people have fallen out of favor,quot;

Loving or hating her, it seems everyone has something to say about Nene Leakes. After learning of Vivica A. Fox's comments about her, Nene offered why she thinks the actress made those shocking allegations.

It all started after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star told Jennifer Williams that she is now in therapy after the RHOA virtual meeting where she felt united.

During Claudia Jordan's Fox Soul talk show, the issue was discussed and Vivica questioned what she was in therapy for while hinting that it could be drugs.

Nene recently spoke to The Breakfast Club where she revealed that she thought she was on good terms with Fox. She added that her comments definitely threw her into a loop.

He also offered an insight into why he believes the Empire star would make such claims.

‘I thought me and Vivica were great. Are you taking drugs? Never put me in that category, okay? You can put me in many categories, but in the drug category, you can never put me there. That was really screwed up. Let me tell you how fucked up that is. I have never done any drugs. I have never smoked a cigarette in my life. I have had relatives, I talk about this on the show, which has been drugged before. I have never been drugged. I've been drinking a lot of vodka, but I've never been drug-free before. I will never use drugs. That's something I've never been in. I don't smoke cigarettes, weed, coca cola. I haven't even tried. So for someone to go so low and hint at something like that to slander your character, it's really a failure. "

She went on to say, ‘Listen, these people have fallen out of favor, okay? Who better to talk about than the person everyone is talking about? There are people who are in these programs who were movie stars, have fallen out of favor and are now on the Internet. "

