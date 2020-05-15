Needy families get $ 100 purchases at Panorama City supermarket – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML6809dfe759146c6811e5c0321f80835e15%

Dozens of low-income families affected by the coronavirus pandemic received a $ 100 shopping spree early Friday morning at an Aldi supermarket in Panorama City.

The sixty preselected families had the opportunity to shop at the store, located at 14626 W Roscoe Blvd., at 7 a.m. before it opened to the public. Each family received $ 100 to spend.

The money was donated by various groups, including Panorama Presbyterian Church, Jewish Family Services, and North Valley Care Services. The event was sponsored by the President of the Council, Nury Martínez.



Since March 14, more than 4.7 million Californians have applied for unemployment, the California Department of Employment Development reported Thursday.

More than $ 12.3 billion in benefits have already been paid during that period.