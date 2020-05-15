Ne-Yo credits coronavirus quarantine for saving her marriage to Crystal Smith after splitting

WENN

In an interview with Kendra G from Chicago, the singer of & # 39; Miss Independent & # 39; reveals how being locked up at home makes him reevaluate important relationships in his life and reunites his family.

Ne Yo and his wife Crystal Smith are fixing things, thanks to the coronavirus quarantine. The Grammy-winning musician, who confirmed his separation from his wife of four in February, has isolated himself with his family, including Crystal, and has now confirmed that he has returned to his wife.

In an interview with Kendra G from Chicago, Ne-Yo explained how the current COVID-19 pandemic and orders to stay home made him reevaluate important relationships in his life. "I'll say this. When you face a pandemic and you see people dying on a daily basis, a lot of people dying all the time. It really puts things in perspective for you. Like, who's there for you regardless of what it is," he shared.

"And I am not talking about love. Love is compartmentalized many times. I am talking about unconditional love," he explained. "That's the love that means I don't care. Rich, poor, famous, nobody knows you. You don't like anyone. I don't care, I love you. I have a handful of people like that on the face of the planet."

The 40-year-old artist continued to divulge how the current situation changed his perspective by saying, "So when this happened and suddenly it was like, hey, it's not safe to be outside, I thought to myself." Ok, if I have to be inside, I want to be inside with people I know who love me without a doubt. "

Ne-Yo also addressed her song "Pinky Ring", which was released after her separation from Crystal. Although it was speculated that it was intended for his then separated wife, the singer / songwriter had insisted that it was not a different song.

And he repeated it in the interview, stating: "And despite what Crystal and I were going through at the time, I never said I didn't love her. That never happened. I never had anything negative to say about her. Even if you listen to the song & # 39; Pinky Ring & # 39 ;, not a diss album. I didn't say anything bad about her throughout the song. It was just an album about what was happening in time and how I chose to deal with it. How I chose to see or face it or whatever the case may be. "

"So when I got home. I got home with the people I love and everyone I love. That's my mother, my sister, my four children, and my wife. So here we are," he continued to conclude on his current state. of the relationship and quarantine situation.