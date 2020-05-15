NAACP branches call on Michigan legislator to resign for wearing an apparent face mask with a Confederate flag – Up News Info Detroit

(CNN) – Multiple NAACP branches in Michigan are calling for the resignation of Michigan State Senator Dale Zorn after wearing a face mask with what appeared to be a Confederate flag pattern in the Michigan Senate in late April.

The senator, a Republican, apologized in a couple of Twitter posts the next day. He told CNN affiliate WLNS that his wife made the face mask for him and that it was not a Confederate flag.

NAACP branches sent a letter to Zorn, demanding that he resign from his position as senator for Michigan's 17th District, calling his action callous to his constituents and "inappropriate for any elected official."

"After their actions, protesters wave Confederate flags and incite violence on the State Capitol," the letter said.

The NAACP has denounced the waving of Confederate flags, swastikas, and "threatening signs directed at the Governor."

CNN contacted Zorn's office for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

In his tweet, Zorn said: "I regret my choice of the mask pattern that I wore yesterday in the Senate. I had no intention of offending anyone; however, I realize that I did, and so I am sorry. They know me better, they know that I don't support the things that this pattern represents. "

Zorn told WLNS that even if it were a Confederate flag, it represents a part of our history and we should be teaching about the "atrocities that occurred during that time,quot; so that it does not happen again.

