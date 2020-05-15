My rating at Major League Baseball is worse than first

%MINIFYHTMLf4d3461adc7c9d022ddf644800201a0d15%

The Green Monster, McCovey Cove, the ivy that grows on old bricks, the skyscrapers that hang over the garden, the smell of barbecue and barbecue hotdogs, rowdy fanatics, standing songs, summer sunsets.

I am a romantic stadium. They are my workplace and one of the great advantages of my job as a baseball writer. It is one of the things I have missed the most during the coronavirus pandemic.

I've been to 28 of the current 30 major league parks, missing only the Rogers Center in Toronto and Globe Life Field, the Rangers' new stadium in Arlington, Texas, which is supposed to open this year.

As we await the return of baseball, I think it is a good time for a tour of the stadium. The things I took into account: the architecture and beauty of the park; the physical environment and how it fits into a city; maintenance and upkeep; history; scoreboards; fan participation and intensity; and the general atmosphere of the park. Since I don't eat at concession stands very often, I don't include food as an important part of my criteria.

Here is my ranking from worst to first. And provoke ridicule, criticism and sympathetic disagreement. It is a subjective matter.

28. Tropicana Field, Saint Petersburg, Florida. Opened in 1990

The tropical heat and summer rain require baseball under a dome, but this is the bleakest stadium in the big leagues. Few crowds make the "Trop,quot; an echo chamber. The stadium is located near a highway and does not have a neighborhood feel around it. That's a shame, because the Rays play pretty good baseball.

27. Oakland Coliseum, Oakland. Open: 1966

It was the perfect stadium for the Al Davis Raiders; like something straight out of Mad Max's Thunderdome. Before "Mount Davis,quot; was built, there was a nice view here. No longer. At least this is outdoor baseball, but the Athletics deserve better than the Raiders' leftovers. Fans are far from the action due to extensive foul territory. The Athletics have been working to build a new park at the Oakland Harbor Howard Terminal, but legal problems get in the way.

26. Marlins Park, Miami. Open: 2012

I really thought I'd like this colorful place, but it turned out to be more of an amusement park than a ballpark. Marlins CEO Derek Jeter had "Homer," the kitsch home run sculpture in center field, retired to make way for a new tiered social space. Two of the biggest issues are lack of fans (10,016 per game in 2019, worst in the majors) and the fact that nothing happens in the neighborhood.

25. Chase Field, Phoenix. Open: 1998

I got a lot of warmth from Diamondbacks fans for my comments a few years ago when I called Chase "a dusty department store." I still feel that way, especially when attendance is poor. That makes the in-game promotions and announcements heard through the speaker especially jarring. I like the pool beyond the garden fence and the food on the esplanade is good and the least expensive in the majors.

24. Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago. Open: 1991

To be fair, I haven't been to the White Sox house in many years and was looking forward to a Rockies road trip there from May 19-20. What I remember most about the park is that it was not memorable. It felt like a cookie cutter, and the misfortune of being the last stadium built before Baltimore's Oriole Park at Camden Yards ushered in the "retro era." Over the years, however, $ 90 million worth of improvements have been made, including replacing the original blue seats with forest green seats. Big mistake: Designers somehow complained about the seemingly obvious move to organize the South Side Stadium to face the magnificent Chicago skyline.

23. Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California. Open: 1966

This is a perfect expression of the interior of Orange County. Good weather, close to a highway, a giant parking lot, a relaxed atmosphere. In other words, a very comfortable place to watch baseball (once you get out of traffic). The rocky waterfall beyond left field gives the park a Disneyland character, which makes sense since Mickey and Goofy live on the way. Pleasantville

22. Nationals Park, Washington, D.C. Opened in 2008

I wish I liked this stadium more than I did. The park is located in our nation's capital, and yet it has no defining characteristics. The Capitol dome is very far away and only visible from a handful of sections. I wish they had incorporated more of Washington into the park: pillars reminiscent of memorials, etc. A giant missed opportunity, that's why I rate it so low. On the positive side, I love the presidential race.

21. Miller Park, Milwaukee. Open: 2001

I understand the need for a retractable roof in Milwaukee, but this still has the feel of an airplane hanger. Also, it is very far from the highway from the center, so it loses some points for that. That said, Brewers fans are loud and in-game, and the tour of the park is great. Bernie Brewer's home run slide is excellent and Racing Sausages is one of the best shows in baseball.

20. T-Mobile Park, Seattle. Open: 1999

With its steel frame and dark green seats, T-Mobile (formerly Safeco Field) reminds me of Coors Field. What T-Mobile lacks is a vibrant social scene outside its doors and I don't think it's as well-maintained as Coors. The roof doesn't close completely in bad weather, but the fans are protected while enjoying the outdoors. A very similar touch to Seattle is the value of $ 1.3 million in public art scattered everywhere.

19. Minute Maid Park, Houston. Open: 2000

I'm a stadium purist, so I'm surprised I like Minute Maid as much as I do. There are many tricks, such as the nineteenth century locomotive on the left field supports. And the Crawford Boxes on the left leave some ridiculously cheap home runs. The lobby recreates the original Union Station near the site and is a nice touch. For better or for worse, they brought out the hill and the flagpole in center field. I love it when fans sing "Deep in the Heart of Texas,quot; during the seventh inning stretch.

18. Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y. Open: 2009

I didn't make the pilgrimage to Yankee Stadium III until last year. I was amazed and disappointed. I understand the history of the park, of course, and taking the subway to the Bronx was a great experience. Maybe I'm showing my anti-Yankees bias (cheering on US Steel and all that), but the stadium felt cold and impersonal. At least the noisy (sometimes vulgar) fans in the right field add a pop of color.

17. Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati. Open: 2003

I like this stadium, but it sure is red. Thomas Harding, my good friend at MLB.com, often jokes that we will see the Reds go out with C.C.C.P. on their shirts. The setting, downtown and next to the Ohio River, is unique. Cincy has a great baseball history and if the Reds ever get better and start attracting fans again, this could be a hot spot. I'm still looking forward to seeing Dr. Johnny Fever, but so far he hasn't shown up.

16. Progressive field, Cleveland. Open: 1994

Two things stand out to me about the house of the Indians. First, there is an excellent restaurant and bar scene around the park. Second, the marker on the left field is huge and informative. When the park was known as "The Jake," it sold 455 consecutive regular-season games between 1995 and 2001. That energy is gone, despite quality equipment.

15. Truist Park, Cobb County, Georgia. Open: 2017

I was hoping to hate this place (originally called SunTrust Park), and the Braves' decision to move to the Atlanta suburbs upset me. I was wrong. Yes, Battery Atlanta, the 400,000 square foot retail space that surrounds the park, is designed, but there are plenty of good restaurants and lots of energy there. It's a nice retro park in a sparkling mini city.



14. Citi Field, Queens, N.Y. Open: 2009

Citi Field's muse was Ebbets Field, the legendary home of the Brooklyn Dodgers before moving to Los Angeles after the 1957 season. Jackie Robinson's Roundabout is excellent. There's something hard about baseball in New York, and getting off Train 7 from Manhattan feels it. Although this is a new baseball palace, there is a great Apple feeling. I really like the three story brackets on the left.

13. Comerica Park, Detroit. Open: 2000

We all know the difficulties that Motor City suffered, but this park is an overlooked gem. The famous Olde English D, the wrought iron gates, the stone tigers surrounding the park, and the numbers and names removed on the garden wall speak to MoTown's rich history of baseball. It may not be the old Tiger Stadium, but Comerica Park feels like an old park with all the modern conveniences.

12. Busch Stadium, St. Louis. Open: 2006

This park has really grown for me. Knowledgeable fans, dressed in red, are the best in baseball (they regularly encourage big plays from opposing players). When I went to Busch the first year it opened, it felt a little close and not so special. But in 2014, they completed Ballpark Village outside the stadium and that really helped the environment. The arch that rises beyond the garden is iconic.

11. Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City. Open 1973.

Although it was built during the era of cookie cutter stadiums, Kauffman has a personality of its own. Admittedly, it's located off I-70 and it's a long way from downtown K.C., but it's a wonderful place to watch baseball. Between 2007 and 2009, Kauffman underwent a $ 250 million renovation and the place still feels new. K.C. It is known as the "City of Fountains,quot; and the 322 foot wide waterfall / fountain is one of the best features in the majors.

10. Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia. Open: 2004

The park is eight miles south of downtown Philadelphia, making it a drawback, but the horizon in the distance is still a good backdrop. The color scheme (red, blue, and dark green and dark brick) works well. The park is very well maintained and has incredible concessions that reflect Philly's tasty cuisine. The Phillies ranked 10th last year, with an average of 33,671 fans. If the team is good again, this place will move, and it will become very uncomfortable for rival teams.

9. Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles. Open: 1962

Go ahead, yell "blasphemy,quot; because I don't have this highest rated SoCal shrine. Yes, Chavez Ravine and the nearby San Gabriel Mountains offer incredible surroundings, but there's nothing around Dodger Stadium except a huge parking lot. Fans are late and leave early due to traffic. The pale blues and yellows of the park are meant to be authentic from the time the stadium opened, but I don't find it all that appealing. The crowd is loud, but the thunderous public address system is unpleasant. When the Dodgers beat the Rockies, as they often do, and Randy Newman's "I Love LA,quot; echoes through the speakers, passion and tradition are felt.

8. Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore. Open: 1992

The stadium that launched the retro movement is still a gem. It's a shame the O's are so bad and attendance was the third-lowest in the majors in 2019. The B,amp;O Warehouse beyond right field sets the stage for a stadium that wraps its arms around history. There is an incredible variety of food in the park and in the nearby inner harbor.

7. Target field, Minneapolis. Open: 2010

My wife is from Minnesota, so I better rank that high! But seriously, I love this park. It is a unique blend of modern and classic, and the Minnesota limestone exterior is excellent. You can watch part of the game from the room-only section standing underneath the iconic neon sign "Minnie and Paul,quot; shaking hands in center field. Also, where else can you get pike perch on a stick?

6. Petco Park, San Diego: Open: 2004

Petco sits right on the edge of the lively Gaslamp Quarter, and an ever-expanding modern skyline provides an excellent backdrop. The park's architecture combines an early influence from the Spanish mission with the Western Metal Supply Company Building brick building that anchors left field. The weather, of course, is the best in baseball. The main drawback: fans are some of the most laid back in the game.

5. Wrigley Field, Chicago. Open: 1914

Wrigley is an American ivy covered institution. There are three forces working on the north side of Chicago: baseball fans, pilgrim tourists, and partygoers. It is an interesting mix. The neighborhood around Wrigley runs into the wee hours of the morning, but it's pretty dirty and I had to walk around some puddles of um … stuff. There have been significant updates to Wrigley in recent years, but it doesn't detract from the story and the charm. A must see for any true baseball fan.

4. Coors Field, Denver. Open: 1995

Call me a home run, but this is my home office and I never tire of sight. Summer sunsets make LoDo Park one of the best in baseball. The brick exterior is perfect for the vibrant neighborhood. Owner Dick Monfort's decision to add the rooftop party terrace was a wise one. What used to be empty seats is now an attractive and energetic point. Coors is the third oldest park in the National League, but it almost looks new. Now, about those 3 hour, 40 minute, 12-10 games …

3. Fenway Park, Boston. Open: 1912

It's narrow and quirky and the fans are nasty, but baseball is a religion here. The Green Monster, the Pesky Polo, the mix of deep green and red from the Red Sox is unbeatable. The oldest park in baseball is still one of the best. No park uses music better than Fenway. Dropkick Murphys' "Dirty Water,quot; excites fans and the nightly singing of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline,quot; is incredible.

2. Oracle Park, San Francisco. Open: 2000

Giants Park is stuck in a small area at China Basin in downtown San Francisco, making baseball feel intimate here. The environment is spectacular, as is the city. Simply a great baseball experience, enhanced, at least for me, by the best press box in the majors. The brick wall in right field, with the San Francisco Bay just beyond, is incredible. I don't know if it's the aroma of garlic fries, roasted nuts, and pizza, but this place always makes me hungry.

1. PNC Park, Pittsburgh. Open: 2001

From anywhere, approaching the stadium while walking on the Roberto Clemente bridge, sitting on top of the press box or walking on the esplanade, this place is special. The view of downtown Pittsburgh, which towers like Gotham City beyond the Allegheny River, is breathtaking. The stadium's exterior, made of pale yellow limestone, is an ode to Pittsburgh's blue-necked past. Steel armor work is a great touch and brings city bridges directly to the park. There is a small but energetic scene of bars and restaurants right next to the park. Cross the bridge and there is more night life. What a great place to watch baseball and soak up a great American city.