Muni to increase service on some lines to reduce overcrowding – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is increasing the frequency of service on several Muni bus lines starting Saturday to address overcrowding on some routes and because the availability of agency staff has improved at this time in the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLb81c6ab4cc63180837ee65bea3d2b3f917%

The 8-Bayshore, 14R Mission Rapid, 22-Fillmore, 38R-Geary Rapid, 49-Van Ness / Mission, N-Judah and T-Third bus lines will run more frequently, while the 9R-San Bruno Rapid line It will be restored next Monday and will work from 7 am at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The restored 9R-San Bruno Rapid bus line is intended to alleviate overcrowding on the 9-San Bruno line and add more service to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, according to the SFMTA.

The agency initially reduced Muni's service last month due to low passenger numbers and a decrease in available bus drivers after the March Place Refugee Order to limit the spread of COVID-19, but the increase of service on some lines started later in April.

%MINIFYHTMLb81c6ab4cc63180837ee65bea3d2b3f918%

A mask or other facial covering is required to board a Muni bus, and people are still being asked to use an alternative form of transportation for essential trips when possible to save space on a bus for those who have no other options.

Individuals can visit www.sfmta.com/COVID-19 for the latest information on the Muni service and any pandemic related impacts.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.