MTA developed an app to help essential workers get around during nighttime metro closings

New York City's subway system has a new app to help essential workers get around during nighttime metro closings.

Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the nation's largest metro system and the only one in the US. USA Running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, it announced it would close between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. to disinfect trains and serve the growing population of homeless people in the system. At the time, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the move was necessary to protect transit workers who have been especially affected by COVID-19. During the shutdown, the state will provide alternative travel for essential employees who need to get to and from work during those hours.

Since the metro began its nightly shutdown, the MTA has been directing essential workers to its website to find improved bus schedules or to book a free car service trip. Now the agency is rolling out a new app that it says may make finding night transportation a little easier.

"Essential workers are on the front lines of fighting this pandemic and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to travel to their jobs," MTA President and CEO Patrick J. Foye said in a statement. “The need for unprecedented levels of cleanliness forced us to suspend subway service for four hours a night, but we still want to make transportation perfect for New York's heroic essential workers. We hope this app helps do that. "

The application is called the Essential Connector and was developed by the Swiss-based software company Axon Vibe. The company also participates in the MTA's "Traffic Technology Lab,quot; accelerator program that uses data from cell phones, sensors and cameras to find solutions to overcrowded subway platforms and ineffective bus lanes. The MTA says Axon Vibe was selected for its ability to create a new application from scratch "in a matter of days."

Axon Vibe "spun around quickly to create an intuitive app that combines public and private transportation options to help essential New York workers during this unprecedented overnight shutdown of the subway," said Boris Matz, the company's managing director for North America. The edge.

Now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the app helps essential workers find a bus using the MTA's improved nighttime, or if that's not convenient, book a cab ride. free. The home screen shows a map of the city with bus stations. By tapping a station, the user can view live bus and train departures, including the latest night train arrivals and available buses nearby. Over time, the map will become "personalized,quot;, highlighting the stops that the user visits most frequently, making trip planning quicker and easier.

Essential workers are also eligible for a free night taxi ride if a bus ride would take more than an hour and 20 minutes, would require more than two transfers, or a walk of more than 30 minutes to a bus stop.

Taxi rides are organized through three companies: Curb, a private transportation app owned by Verifone Systems, which operates the entertainment and payment systems in about half of New York City's green and yellow taxis; Limosys, an application used to reserve wheelchair accessible vehicles; and Corporate Transportation Group, which also books paratransit trips. All three have pre-existing contracts with the MTA.

Public transportation in New York City has been devastated by COVID-19. The MTA has reported a 90 percent drop in passenger numbers since the start of the pandemic. The agency has cut some train and bus services to address the drop in passengers, but many essential workers still have the commute to and from work every day. More than 80 MTA employees have died from the virus.