Mother, father bring identical quadruplets home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother and father from North Texas celebrate a rare blessing, growing their family by four during the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML84dd2969f9698e7cd134429b3180543615%

Hudson, Harrison, Henry, and Hardy were born at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas on March 15, just a day before the mandatory regulations on home and social distancing in Dallas County began.

"This situation is so incredibly rare that there are only about 72 documented cases of spontaneous and identical quadruples," said Lauren Murray, M.D., OB / GYN, medical staff at Texas Health Dallas.

%MINIFYHTML84dd2969f9698e7cd134429b3180543616%

Jenny and Chris Marr, parents of the naturally identical quadriceps, had no multiple history in their family.

The couple did not use fertility treatments. All four babies are identical quadrupeds, meaning they shared a single placenta.

The siblings spent 10 weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and nearly a month in the Special Care Nursery at Texas Health Dallas.