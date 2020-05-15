Most viewers will return to theaters if COVID-19 safety guidelines are met, according to EDO survey: Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Good news for major AMC, Regal, and Cinemark circuits and other movie theaters hoping to return to business in late June through early July: In an updated EDO viewer study titled "Cinemas and Social Distance," 75% of respondents said they were more likely to return to theaters after it reopened when Tenet, Mulan and Russell Crowe Deranged successes, that is, if the cinemas implement certain security measures.

What movie security protocols would encourage moviegoers to return faster? 91% said theaters should have hand sanitizer stations throughout the building, while 86% favor limited hours to allow long cleaning times between shows. Other factors encouraging the return of the movie-going population include movie theater employees wearing face masks (77%), employees who check their temperatures before work (~ 70%), and assistants who also wear facial masks (~ 70%). Interesting: just under 60% were willing to have their temperature taken when they return to the cinema, while around 5% believe that security measures should not be implemented.

The key to keep in mind in the latest EDO survey is that when respondents were initially surveyed, they were asked directly if they would return to theaters. Those responses elicited a reaction almost divided between probable (40%) and unlikely (36%). However, the rate of respondents who said they were likely to return to theaters increased significantly from 40% to 75% with the implementation of previously desired security measures. Eighty percent of the EDO sample said that the ability to confirm seats was also a positive factor that contributed to their decision to return to the cinema.

Other Findings From New Survey: In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, respondents still click on the same streaming service they've been seeing since before the crisis, and that's Netflix with a broad 50% lead. Those targeting cable / satellite / broadcast TV first surveyed about 15%, Hulu with less than 15%, Amazon Prime with 10%, and Disney + with less than 10%.

Also in the wake of Universal's PVOD outage with $ 100M raised Trolls World Tour, and more titles like Warner Bros. " Scoob this weekend and from Uni The King of Staten Island On June 12, is PVOD a big problem with consumers at home? Especially with all the streaming subscriptions they have? About 35% replied that they never browse PVOD menus, while 29% said they occasionally surfed, while 26% only accessed the PVOD menu looking for a specific movie, while 11% said they I often looked through the PVOD options.

As we told you earlier this week, NATO New York is pressuring the state to place Phase 3 reopening movie theaters with restaurants, as their design and staggered attendance is significantly different from Broadway theaters, which are slated to Phase 4 and may not reopen until January 2021. For these big event movies to happen, not only New York and Los Angeles have to be open, but most of the world's theaters too. NYC currently has 190K cases of COVID-19, representing 2% of its population, while Los Angeles has 35K or less than 1% of its population from recently reported statistics.

In this recent survey, EDO surveyed a sample of 3,269 respondents who biased women with 40% under the age of 35. A large portion of the sample were regular viewers with 95% having seen at least two movies in theaters during a typical six-month span. The breakdown by diversity of the respondents was 45% Caucasian, 27% Latinx, 13% African American, 9% Asian, and 6% other. More than half of the respondents had completed college with a uniform annual income across the sample. Almost the entire group said they were at least somewhat concerned about the coronavirus pandemic.

EDO is backed by three-time Oscar-nominated actor Edward Norton. The firm has been making waves in the film testing sector with its digital probing compared to industry standard pen and paper. The survey has yielded more insightful research for those studies that have used the technology.