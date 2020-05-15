More diversity in hiring, better draft pick? NFL-reported Rooney Rule change makes sense

The NFL does not have a good recent record when it comes to minorities in leadership positions with their teams, whether as head coaches or general managers. Team owners are looking for ways to improve diversity engagement at that level; To that end, Jim Trotter of NFL Media reports, they will vote on a resolution to amend the so-called "Rooney Rule,quot; in a major way.

KNOWLEDGE: NFL owners will vote next week on a resolution that would improve a team's draft position if it hires a person of color as head coach or general manager, according to sources. Currently there are only 2 black GMs and 4 colored HCs, with a minimum of 17 years old 17 https://t.co/867umaUe4o – Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) May 15, 2020

Never before has the NFL rewarded teams for their hiring practices, but the proposed incentive-based change suggests the league is desperate for diversity and disappointed that the Rooney Rule in its current form is not working.

Under the resolution, a team would move up six places from its third-round draft position before its second season with a newly hired minority coach. If that minority hiring is a general manager, then a team would go up 10 spots in the draft. If that team hires minorities as its coach and general manager, it would go up 16 places. Also, according to Trotter, there is an incentive for a team not to fire a minority or GM head coach after just two seasons, as he would be rewarded with his fourth-round draft pick improving by five points before season three. .

Entering the 2020 season, only three NFL teams are coached by African Americans: the Steelers (Mike Tomlin), the Dolphins (Brian Flores), and the Chargers (Anthony Lynn). One team, the Redskins, is coached by a Hispanic American (Ron Rivera).

Rivera was the only minority head coach hired in 2020 among five starts. Flores was the only minority coach hired in 2019 despite having seven starts. The Cardinals hired Steve Wilks in 2018, but fired him after just one season. The Broncos hired Vance Joseph in 2017, but fired him after just two seasons.

Lynn is entering her third season with the Chargers. Rivera, hired by the Redskins on January 1 after being fired by the Panthers, is the league's head coach for the 10th season in a row. Tomlin's tenure with Pittsburgh is entering his fourteenth year while working for Art Rooney II, a family link to the rule of the same name (he was named after his father, Dan).

There are only two minority general managers, both African-American: Chris Grier, promoted by the Dolphins in 2016, and Andrew Berry, hired by the Browns for that role in 2020. Consider that at '16, when Grier landed the job in Miami, there were seven minority GMs; The group also included Ozzie Newsome, Jerry Reese, Rick Smith, Sashi Brown, Reggie McKenzie, and Doug Whaley.

With the NFL seemingly backing off its effort for hiring diversity, it's now trying to move forward with a forced idea out of the box. The real problem, however, lies in the pipeline.

The percentage of NFL minority coaches (12.5 percent) is still better than the FBS college football, where the current number is 14 out of 130 (10.8 percent). The best ticket to becoming an NFL head coach, then, is to move up to the coordinator level right before you get hired.

However, at the moment there are only two African-American offensive coordinators in the league: Eric Bieniemy of the Chiefs and Byron Leftwich of the Buccaneers. In a copycat league that is currently in love with young offensive game players, there is little opportunity to make the leap from that position.

There are nine full-time minority defensive coordinators and one minority defensive coordinator in the NFL, Andre Patterson of the Vikings. Leslie Frazier of the Bills, Raheem Morris of the Falcons, Todd Bowles of the Buccaneers and Joseph of the Cardinals are former head coaches who have not worked in that capacity for a second team. Robert Saleh of the 49ers, Anthony Weaver of the Texans, Joe Woods of the Browns and Ken Norton Jr of the Seahawks complete the group.

Tomlin, Flores and Rivera are defensive head coaches. That leaves Lynn as the only minority offensive-minded coach in the NFL.

The NFL needed to change the parameters of the Rooney Rule to help teams better enforce it. Starting the process is important, but the idea that teams are motivated enough to improve a draft pick or two will fundamentally change the league's hiring practices.

The league's problems with diversity cannot be solved in one drastic step. But there's no question that the NFL as a whole has to do a better job of providing real equality of opportunity somehow soon.