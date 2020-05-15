Monterey Jazz Festival rescheduled for 2021 due to COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

MONTEREY (Up News Info SF) – The Monterey Jazz Festival is the last event to be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and organizers announced Thursday that the festival will not reoccur until September 2021.

The postponement is the first in the festival's 62-year history. It had been scheduled for September 25-27 this year at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, but the new dates are now set for September 24-26, 2021.

People who have already bought tickets for the 2020 version can donate the value of the ticket to support the continuation of the festival, transfer the ticket for use in 2021 or request a full refund before July 17, according to the organizers.

You can find more information about the postponement and how to request a refund or transfer on the festival website.

The announcement comes the same day that organizers canceled the San Francisco Stern Grove Festival. Other major Bay Area events to see cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks include the Alameda County Fair and the San Francisco Pride.

Other annual festivals, such as Napa BottleRock and Oakland Burger Boogaloo, were rescheduled from their original dates for late fall.