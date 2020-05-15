Mom learns it's not easy being bad – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTMLa700dd9eea506c86eac112795d7227f918%

%MINIFYHTMLa700dd9eea506c86eac112795d7227f919%

Dear Amy: I am a 63 year old separate retiree. My 29 year old daughter lives at home. She has a half sister and a father that she doesn't see very often (her preference).

I am having a hard time navigating retirement with my adult son who lives at home. He pays no rent and offers no help other than buying his own food and paying for his cell phone, car loan, and insurance.

She has had a number of jobs, but lost the most recent one due to the COVID-19 emergency.

She lives on the couch, watching reality shows. At least when he was working, he was out of the house all day. His room looks like a tornado went through him. It's like living with a 15 year old boy.

I am not allowed to complain because then I am "bad,quot;.

She is very anxious and that's why I remain silent. When I mentioned her move, she says she looked at apartment rentals every day (when she was working), but couldn't find anything she liked and wouldn't settle for less.

I grew up at a time when we couldn't wait to move out of our parents' house. I lived in several crappy apartments.

I feel taken advantage of and don't know how to move things forward.

I live in fear of causing panic attacks, so I stay out of his way.

I have visions of her living here for the rest of my life, which terrifies me.

Any advice?

%MINIFYHTMLa700dd9eea506c86eac112795d7227f921%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here