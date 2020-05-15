Mom learns it's not easy being bad – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa700dd9eea506c86eac112795d7227f919%

Dear Amy: I am a 63 year old separate retiree. My 29 year old daughter lives at home. She has a half sister and a father that she doesn't see very often (her preference).

I am having a hard time navigating retirement with my adult son who lives at home. He pays no rent and offers no help other than buying his own food and paying for his cell phone, car loan, and insurance.

She has had a number of jobs, but lost the most recent one due to the COVID-19 emergency.

She lives on the couch, watching reality shows. At least when he was working, he was out of the house all day. His room looks like a tornado went through him. It's like living with a 15 year old boy.

I am not allowed to complain because then I am "bad,quot;.

She is very anxious and that's why I remain silent. When I mentioned her move, she says she looked at apartment rentals every day (when she was working), but couldn't find anything she liked and wouldn't settle for less.

I grew up at a time when we couldn't wait to move out of our parents' house. I lived in several crappy apartments.

I feel taken advantage of and don't know how to move things forward.

I live in fear of causing panic attacks, so I stay out of his way.

I have visions of her living here for the rest of my life, which terrifies me.

Any advice?

– Scared

Dear scared: The reason your daughter still lives with you, even though it is not what you want, is because she is too scared to be called "bad." And so, from his position on the couch, searching (but never finding) the perfect apartment, he has you right where he wants.

If you have panic attacks, you should seek professional treatment for your anxiety. If you're experiencing fear-based tantrums, you're showing that you look a lot like your mother – too scared to change.

When you start treating your daughter like an adult, she will be forced to become one. This is a process that can be extremely irregular and painful to witness. When you were young, your parents didn't witness your struggles, mistakes, and missteps (or your messy room) because you didn't live with them.

Your home needs to develop an action plan. YOU can set the agenda. The goal? She gets a job and moves. You can spend these next few months working on it. In the meantime, you should divide household chores in half and ask her to do her part every day. Do you see the scratched disc? BE the broken record.

And then you should put up with the panic, the attitudes, the tantrums and the tantrums, and stand in your daughter's corner, without running away, avoiding or worrying about how bad you are.

If she shows that she cannot or does not want to make an effort, perhaps she could camp with her father.

Dear Amy: Please resolve a dispute. If two friends are on the phone and one of them is using a loudspeaker, does common courtesy dictate that this fact be made known at the beginning of a conversation?

– An interested person

Dear caller: Yes; At the beginning of the conversation, the person using the speaker should announce, "I'm telling you, I have you on the speaker."

Also, if someone else is present (if the speaker phone user is in the car, for example), that should also be clear: "I have you on the speaker and Emily is here with me."

"Common courtesy,quot; implies the use of common sense.

Dear Amy: Her advice to "Quarantine Nagging Nellie,quot; about the COVID risk of her neighbor's Easter party was more than terrible. Someday, you will kill someone.

– disgusted

Dear Disgusted: I broke this question down into two parts: the potential risk to "Nellie,quot; and her family, and the problem of neighbors violating their local shelter in place guidelines.

Using CDC guidelines, I said that, given the typical distance between two backyards, I believed that the risk of exposure to COVID for Nellie and her family would be "minimal, if not non-existent."

However, this social gathering creates other risks, as I noted, suggesting that you could call your local information line if you saw these neighbors throw another party.

I don't see what's dangerous about this, but I also understand that we are all nervous right now.

