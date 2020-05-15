Miramax appoints Marc Helwig head of world television and signs first deal with Michael Edelstein – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Helwig of NBCUniversal International Studios has joined Maramax as head of world television. Helwig, who has experience as an executive, producer, and talent agent, will oversee the development and production of the company's programming schedule, reporting to Miramax CEO Bill Block.

Additionally, Miramax has signed a first television deal with producer and former president of NBCUniversal International Studios, Michael Edelstein. Under the two-year deal, which includes staff support and a discretionary development fund, Edelstein will develop content for the Miramax television operation. An increase in the division begins, and it is expected to be followed by other television talent deals.

Helwig plays a television role on Miramax that has been vacant since Lauren Whitney's departure over a year ago.

Admitting that it has been "super exciting and very strange to start a new job in the midst of a pandemic", working from the spare room at his home, Helwig told Up News Info that "what drew me to the job is the artist himself – downtown legacy representing the label, "pointing to feature titles from the 1990s in the Miramax library as English patients and Shakespeare in love.

Helwig's mission is for the television studio to reflect Miramax's early days as "an innovative and unconventional content incubator." Undermining the Miramax library for new TV projects is "it is an important part but not the only part ”, he emphasized.

Helwig's hiring announcement follows the recent closing of ViacomCBS's purchase of a 49% stake in Miramax from owner beIN Media Group, which includes a first-movie / TV deal with Paramount Pictures and Paramount Television.

It calls for Miramax and Paramount TV to partner on titles that are excited about Paramount TV executives, led by President Nicole Clemens. Helwig He has a long-standing relationship with Clemens that dates back to their years together as agents at ICM.

“I am immensely excited to join Miramax at such a crucial time in the company's evolution, and I believe that our new partnership with CBSViacom puts us in a strong position to empower the studio's extensive and diverse library of content at a time when Brand IP along with top talent is very important, "said Helwig." I am also delighted to be in business with Michael Edelstein, whose extensive experience, coupled with his unique international knowledge, positions him perfectly to create and contribute to an exciting new range of international programming. "

As an EVP at NBCUniversal International Studios, where he did not overlap with Edelstein, Helwig led the LA division of the studios, spearheaded development, and oversaw the studio's international programming roster. Prior to NBCU, he was in a multi-year production deal at Legendary Entertainment where he developed and served as an executive producer on Lost in Space for Netflix and Mike Mignola's 2019 Feature Reset Hellboy for Lionsdate.

Helwig began her UK career as a founding partner and literary agent at Berlin Associates in London and spent several years as a feature film agent at ICM in Los Angeles representing a roster of international filmmakers.

"Marc Helwig is one of the most strategic and innovative executives in the global television industry, with years of experience and insights gained from his past adventures in production, representation and work on the studio side," Block said. "With him at the forefront of our TV business, I am confident that we are in an excellent position to develop the most engaging content on a variety of platforms for audiences around the world."

Edelstein was taking a breather after more than 7 years as president of NBCU International Studios when Block approached Block about a production deal at Miramax.

For Edelstein, that was a positive change after focusing on shareholder returns for so long. "It's so nice not to have to worry about finances and go back to what I love, which is telling great stories and being creative," he said.

Also, "I like the flexibility of taking projects everywhere," said Edelstein, who plans to use his extensive relationships in the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia to find partners and the right home for each project. "In this age of vertical integration, it's great to have an entrepreneurial partner like Miramax who is platform independent and open to producing content around the world."

Edelstein is spending the current coronavirus-related production shutdown reading books and scripts and talking to creators around the world via conference call to identify potential projects.

"There has never been a more exciting time to be a storyteller, and it is a wonderful time to launch a new study," he said. "When the world opens up again, people will need compelling material. There are more buyers than ever. "

As president of NBCUniversal International Studios in London, Edelstein turned the international studio into a respected content player in the international market, producing premium television for global audiences, including the UK's largest scripted television export of all time, Downton Abbey. During his tenure, the division created over 1,100 hours of original content and garnered numerous awards, including 18 Emmys, 3 Golden Globes, 6 BAFTAs, 14 Logies, and 12 Leos.

Before joining NBCU International Studios, Edelstein worked as a producer, including seasons as executive producer on the first season of ABC. Desperate housewives and in the ABC summer series Defying Gravitand, which helped establish the current model for international co-productions. He previously worked as a producer at Industry Entertainment and as director of current shows at CBS Entertainment.

"I have long been an admirer of Michael, having watched him go from success to success over the years, and we are honored to have him as part of our team," Block said. "These are exciting times for the television community, and with these leaders in our corner, and I am excited to see our company soar."