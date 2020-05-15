Minnesota 2020 legislative session to be considered one of the strangest in state history – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The 2020 session of the Minnesota Legislature will be considered one of the strangest. The work stopped as lawmakers figured out how to conduct people's businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. But lawmakers did important work anyway, including spending $ 500 million in aid from COVID-19. Most of the controversial proposals were left on the road.

Here's a look at what the Legislature has accomplished and hasn't accomplished in the last weekend of the regular session:

WHAT'S LEFT?

LINKING

The most important task of legislative sessions in even years is to pass a public construction loan package known as the surety bill. While all sides insist that it is a priority, there has been little visible progress toward a deal that can win the required bipartisan three-fifths majority in both houses. The Democratic majority in the House of Representatives plans to vote Saturday on a $ 2 billion package of bills. But House of Representatives minority leader Kurt Daudt threatened to withhold Republican votes. Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said Friday that behind-the-scenes discussions were underway over a package worth just over $ 1 billion.

STATE EMPLOYEE CONTRACTS

As a condition of ratifying state employee contracts, Republicans want to freeze a 2.5% pay increase that will hit unionized state workers in the last year of their two-year contracts. They point to the severe blow to state finances and to all Minnesota residents who have lost their jobs. Democrats oppose it, saying the contracts cover front-line workers. If the Legislature can't accept, the old terms of the contract are reset, which means pay cuts. Democratic Governor Tim Walz said Friday that the contacts include savings in health insurance costs that would disappear, denying the overall savings.

SURVEILLANCE

Senate Republicans want more oversight of how Minnesota spends its nearly $ 2 billion in aid under the federal CARES Act. They proposed a formula to distribute about $ 667 million to local governments that, according to House Democrats, is unfair to larger counties and cities. If there is no commitment, Walz can decide how to distribute the money. Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Melissa Hortman has indicated that would be fine with her.

What has been accomplished?

RELIEF COVID-19

With relatively little fuss, the Legislature approved several COVID-19 aid packages totaling about $ 500 million, much of it for equipment. Officials hope that federal aid will ultimately reimburse much of the costs.

ELECTIONAL SECURITY

The Legislature authorized Secretary of State Steve Simon to spend $ 17 million in federal election security money, some of which will go toward safely holding the August primary and November general election. Republicans would not accept proposals from Simon and other Democrats for a big change to voting by mail. Therefore, Simon is encouraging residents to take advantage of existing rules that make it easier for them to vote by mail with absentee ballots.

INSULIN AND OTHER DRUGS

Lawmakers agreed on an insulin accessibility bill that was among the big pending issues from the 2019 session. The protracted negotiations produced a compromise that combined main elements of both sides' proposals: emergency supplies for diabetics who they run out of resources and a long-term program for patients who meet income thresholds. Lawmakers also passed a drug price transparency bill intended to discourage large price increases.

TOBACCO

The House of Representatives and the Senate agreed to raise the state's tobacco age to 21 years, aligning Minnesota with federal law and making the age limit easier to enforce. The increase in teen vaping, which is also covered, helped boost approval.

WHATS NEXT?

The Legislature must adjourn before Monday, but all bills must pass on Sunday night. Monday is reserved for speeches by retired lawmakers. One thing that has undermined some of the urgency is that if Walz, as expected, extends his state of emergency in peacetime on June 12, he must convene a special session. That would give lawmakers more time to complete pending issues. Gazelka said he was 90% sure they would return, but that he would like to limit the special session to COVID-19 measures.

