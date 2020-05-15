Mimi Faust alleges that she had to accept a $ 150K pay cut at & # 39; LHHATL & # 39; because it had no drama. Joseline Hernandez tells her to join "Joseline's Cabaret,quot;

No drama at the dance means that your bank account will be a little tight. According to Mimi Faust, she allegedly received a $ 150,000 cut in wages this season because her story lacked "drama."

In an interview, the veteran reality star stated: “I was going through something real for real. It was really real. It was a situation, "he said. "Today, they are fighting over who the 'Queen of Atlanta' is. What? I don't understand that. So, I'm not going to get involved. I just don't understand it," he continued.

“So I think the program has changed the change a little bit. Very much actually, and I've risen and grown from the BS I was in, and I'm happy. No one wants to see you happy at Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Love & Hip Hop is not a happy stage, "he added.

"They want to see wigs flying, drinks thrown and someone hitting in the face. That is what they want to see. I choose not to participate in that, "he said. "I had to accept a major pay cut for that and the reason was that I didn't have enough drama in my life. Yes, $ 150,000," explained the reality star vet.

Chile, Joseline Hernández, entered The Shade Room and wrote: "Come join Joseline’s Cabaret baby!"

In case you live under a rock, we were introduced to Mimi for the first time in 2012. Joseline was once the side of Stevie J, who at the time had a relationship with Mimi. For years there was a love triangle on national television. Every Monday night, LHHATL brought in the drama and Mimi's story aired the show.

Between fights, lies, and a lot of back and forth, the love triangle had so much drama that the show really didn't need any other cast members.

Stevie would eventually leave Mimi for Joseline, but that didn't go as planned. Those two made a baby and separated. Then he would marry Faith Evans.

Stevie J and Mimi also share a daughter together.

