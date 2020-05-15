Miley Cyrus performs the climb during the virtual graduation 2020

Miley Cyrus He reminded the class of 2020 that it's all about climbing during his # Graduation2020 performance.

Honoring graduates around the world who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Disney's alum sang a movement interpretation of their 2009 hit "The Climb,quot; to celebrate those who were unable to attend their graduations.

"Hello all graduates. I am truly honored to celebrate each and every high school and college senior and all that you have accomplished," she shared during the broadcast available on Facebook Watch. "As I thought about you, the class of 2020 and how you inspired me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you. It feels full of new meaning. Keep the faith, keep moving, keep climbing, here is & # 39; the climb. & # 39; "

The class of 2020 also received a warm congratulation from Cardi B, Oprah Winfrey, Lil nas x, Simone Bile, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner and Matthew McConaughey during the virtual graduation ceremony organized by Facebook and Instagram, reminding graduates that their future is still bright.

Cyrus' empowering anthem has become a message of inspiration and resistance in recent years. In 2017, he performed the song as an emotional tribute to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, marking the first time that the "Mother & # 39; s Daughter,quot; singer performed the song live in six years.