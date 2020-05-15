Miley Cyrus invites 2020 graduates to an enthusiastic rendition of & # 39; The Climb & # 39; during the virtual ceremony

WENN

The hit maker & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39; Helps high school and college seniors celebrate their graduations remotely, while Oprah Winfrey shares her wisdom through a special message.

Miley Cyrus has helped the class of 2020 celebrate their graduations amid the coronavirus pandemic with a musical performance. Participating in the virtual broadcast # Graduation2020 of Facebook and Instagram, the first "Hannah Montana"Star delivered an enthusiastic rendition of her 2009 hit song," The Climb, "from home.

Before her performance, the 27-year-old expressed her support for the 2020 graduates in a fast direction. "Hello all graduates," he greeted as he stood behind a shiny blue and gold podium. "I am truly honored to celebrate each and every one of you in your senior year of high school and college and all that you have accomplished."

"As I thought about you, the class of 2020 and how you inspired me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you," said the actor's ex-wife. Liam Hemsworth He continued his short speech introducing the ballad he was about to cover. "It feels full of new meaning. Keep the faith, keep moving, keep climbing, here is & # 39; The Climb & # 39;".

Miley was one of the stars who participated in the multi-hour broadcast event called "# Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram celebrate the class of 2020." In the broadcast on Friday, May 15, Oprah Winfrey He also appeared online to deliver an inspiring opening speech to graduates that he described as "the pandemic class."

"I know you may not feel like it, but in fact you are the class chosen for a moment like this: the class of 2020. You are also a united class, the kind of pandemic that everyone has fighting to graduate with you", the magnate from the media began his speech. "But even though there may not be pomp due to our circumstances, a class of graduates has never been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion, energy and hope."

Then, 66, he challenged graduates to use what they learned to fight for COVID-19. "So, can you use this mess that COVID-19 has caused? Can you treat it as an uninvited guest that has been presented to us to rearrange our way of being? Can you, the class of 2020, show us not how to put the pieces? together again, but how to create a new and more evolved normality, a more just, kind, beautiful, tender, luminous, creative, complete world? "she asked.

"We need them to do this, because the pandemic has illuminated the vast systemic inequities that have defined life for many for too long," he added. "You have the power to defend, fight and vote for healthier conditions that will create a healthier society. This moment is your invitation to use your education to begin to heal our afflictions by applying the best of what you have learned in your head and in your heart ".