Michelle Obama and MTV Announce Virtual "Prom-athon" for the Class of 2020 – Up News Info

The nonpartisan organization MTV's When We All Vote and Michelle Obama announced Friday that they will host a virtual graduation event for the Class of 2020, whose graduations and graduations were canceled due to COVID-19. The event will air live on MTV on Friday, May 22.

Prom-athon is an all-day on-air acquisition on MTV with everything to do with prom. It will feature old movies and short-form original content in the lead-up to the virtual 90-minute graduation party, which will be streamed live digitally at 9 p.m. ET on MTV YouTube. MTV's Prom-athon will feature celebrity guest appearances and live performances to be announced soon.

The partnership will include the 2020 Prom Challenge, a celebration to shed light on 20 winning high schools and students who organized the country's most creative nonpartisan voter registration efforts. After all, these students will not only graduate from high school this year, but most will be eligible to vote in the November national elections.

When we all voted, Co-President Michelle Obama surprised the 20 student leaders from the 20 winning high schools in a private Zoom call on Wednesday, where they learned of their victories and received congratulations from the former First Lady on the impact of her work. In addition, Obama announced that the star-studded 24-hour MTV event would bring together students from across the country to celebrate their accomplishments and recognize the winners of the 2020 Prom Challenge.

When We All Vote is a national, non-partisan, non-profit organization launched by Co-President Michelle Obama in 2018. It has a mission to change the culture of voting by bringing together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every choice. . When We All Vote also works to close the race and age voting gap and empower all eligible voters to cast their vote by harnessing grassroots energy, establishing strategic partnerships and implementing digital organizing strategies.

The executive producers for MTV's Promathon are: Bruce Gilmer (MTV), Vanessa Whitewolf (MTV) and Jesse Ignjatovic (Den of Thieves).