Michael Mann Ansel Elgort-Ken Watanabe HBO Max Tokyo Vice Heat Prequel? – Up News Info

Editor's Note: The last series of the Up News Info, Hollywood reopening, focuses on the incredibly complicated effort to get the industry back on its feet and ensure the safety of everyone involved. Our goal is to examine numerous aspects of the business and provide a forum for Hollywood leaders with insight into how production could safely restart in the coronavirus era.

%MINIFYHTML0cb00cec578905dfdff73c69cd27b85315%

Michael Mann is recognized for series including Miami Vice and Crime story, and he's shaping the tone by directing the pilot of a major new HBO series Max, Vice President of Tokyo an hour-long crime drama starring Ansel Elgort as a western journalist who covers crime in Tokyo and is in conflict with a top crime boss. The episode was finding its rhythm when the coronavirus turned everything off. How to regain momentum?

Related story Don Winslow: Top 10 things studios, networks and streamers could do to better treat authors

DEADLINE: What an unusual moment, where you're headed to Tokyo to shoot a pilot, and then wham.

MICHAEL MANN: It is a strange moment, but what can you do? I have a feeling that people's conscious perception is that this is a state, it's temporary and it's going to end. With antibodies, vaccines or just … the season will be over. I'm not sure. The interesting thing is that, for the first time, everyone on the planet shares these circumstances simultaneously, in real time. That has never happened before, ever. It is globalized; If you are in Mozambique or Taiwan, you are wearing a mask or you know that you must be socially distant. This is like science fiction, where the planet's population is suddenly threatened by a ray of death. That's fiction, of course, but there is some kind of homogeneity that is all the people on the planet. Well this is the first time there is that. It is really unusual.

DEADLINE: If a death ray were aimed at us, the film would have global forces and leaders united to fight a common enemy. Much of the reaction to the pandemic has been affected by polarized policies and blaming others and not being responsible …

MANN: You know, even if you violently oppose Trump, which is me, everyone is infected with the thinking that comes out of Washington. It is this polarization. There is no sense of empathy. People cheerfully want to ignore social separation and distancing, and there is no one … as one person said, I would like to take you, go show you some of the corpses in the morgue, and what this does to you. You know, there's not even an empathy projection.

DEADLINE: Baltasar Kormakur has a studio in Iceland and restarted a Netflix series and Tyler Perry is doing the same in his studio. Despite uncertainties in areas from insurance to termination bonds and security measures, there is a collective resolution that this industry needs to return to production. How do we recover these productions?

MANN: Yes, it is very difficult and unusual in our circumstances. When we decided to leave, it had shot six of 18 days, and conditions in Japan were far superior to conditions here.

DEADLINE: What do you mean?

MANN: Well, first of all, the infection rate at the time was reported to be approximately 2,000 across the country on March 19. They may have been painting a slightly optimistic picture of infections, because at the time they wanted the Olympics to still happen, and then they gave up on it. The meaning of street life in Tokyo was that as of February, half of the population walked with masks, and everyone took social distancing extremely seriously. And that is easier to do in a country that has a homogeneous culture and is on an island, and it is very different from this country. But the level of social consciousness was already there; If someone has a common cold in Japan, they wear a mask so as not to infect other people. Even when we left after March 17 and 18, during that weekend, everyone was wearing masks, but the restaurants were full and life went on as usual. I don't think it's now, but the reason we left had much more to do with the anxiety of the families of our American team in the United States, those in New York who had to deal with the real conditions.

DEADLINE: What were they saying to you?

Shutterstock



MANN: I wish I could have my family here, was what many of them told me. So we put it out when we did it, and it was Todd Sharp and Joe Hipps of Endeavor Content. Todd was in Tokyo when we made this decision: John Lesher, myself, HBO Max's Sarah Aubrey and Satch Watanabe. We decided that we should end this and go home with our team. It was a very well-managed decision, and the way the crew was treated, the Japanese and the American crew, by Endeavor Content, and HBO, was very good.

DEADLINE: Many of the closings occurred because governments said, no more.

MANN: When we finished, we became the only film to stop shooting in Japan. All others, Japanese production continued. If you were in Japan, you would not look or feel threatened. 75 million people, and they had less than a hundred deaths and 3,000 infected people. When we flew on March 19, there was no one at Narita airport, and all airport workers were wearing a mask. We landed at LAX, and without masks, without gloves, without protection, nothing from customs officials, the CSA, immigration, nothing. My daughter was filming in Spain on a Netflix movie, and she was on the last plane. He hoped to return to a severe quarantine, and landed at JFK, the same experience. No one wears gloves, no one wears masks.

DEADLINE: Where are you in terms of being able to go back and restart?

MANN: We are probably in better shape than the productions that will have to start. That has to do with insurance coverage, frankly. We have a policy. I think any new production that is about to start, production will confront the business side of the studio saying that insurance companies are not going to insure us against COVID-19 claims. They're going to exempt that. If you were in production and interrupted, I think those studios feel safe going on. The biggest problem for us is that we want to do it safely and responsibly. There will be new protocols established. The DGA is working on those in conjunction with the studios. What kind of tests will be done and what kind of separation, how to film a crowd scene. This is it when you come back. There is no firm date. I don't think there is much of a playbook on when people will be able to come back. The variables are going to be there. First, Japan has prevented people from reentering. That has to be lifted. What kind of tests will they want? Because, the infection rate in the United States is much higher than in Japan. So they are nervous about us. What kind of separation, what kind of daily tests? All of these things are going to get into it. There will be no crowd scenes. There will be more visuals, and these are all problems for which there are no answers. I shot six days. I had 12 days left. We have left everything in Tokyo. We are ready for, with, the model is that we are instant coffee, we are ready to resume. It is when we can, and that is something unknown, determined by all these other factors.

DEADLINE: Have you ever had a situation like this, where you started production and then had to stop?

%MINIFYHTML0cb00cec578905dfdff73c69cd27b85316%

MANN: I did, but we only stopped for about three days. That was during the filming of Miami Vice, the movie. I agreed to delay production until the summer. I knew we were going to hurricane season, because they had to cover us, that is, the studio, if we ran into something north of a tropical storm. And, of course, we have the worst hurricane season in the North Atlantic in the past hundred years. We had Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Wilma, a tropical storm, and at one point we had to stop in the Dominican Republic, and we had nowhere to go, because Hurricane Wilma destroyed our production offices and Florida closed for ten days. We ended up going to Paraguay, and then back to Miami, and then finishing that, and then going to Uruguay. But there were a lot of rewrites, you know, three days and three nights to change the ending of the movie. But I never really had to stop like this.

DEADLINE: What is the most difficult part of that, visually and creatively?

MANN: Another thing that worried me was that, you know, you filmed material, it's cool, all kinds of sensory sensory details about what you filmed. Wait a minute, didn't he turn left at such-and-such a moment, or was there a great moment here in this shot? I was worried that how do you pick that up four or five months later, and the answer is smart if you can't do that? So, I have spent my time editing those individual scenes. I have edited everything I filmed. It is not a final edition, because the whole movie is not there. It's not there all the time, but I've edited what I could remotely, which is a whole new experience.

DEADLINE: How is that?

MANN: Remote editing is not bad. It is the system that everyone uses now called Evercast. My editors, one stayed in Tokyo. I am here on my computer. Another editor is in Glendale, and the assistant is elsewhere. No one is in the same room. But I am seeing everything we are doing in real time. Not bad, you know? I mean, when it's working. And then all of a sudden everything goes out of sync and the whole system crashes, and then you have to go have a cup of coffee while someone fixes it. But you try not to go crazy and throw your computer out the window.

The interesting thing about putting together the scenes is how much I learned, mainly about the character Ansel Elgort plays and the promise of it. It is a theory before shooting. When you shoot it, he realizes, the French term for directing is filmmaker, when you realize it in cinematographic terms. I felt this is better than I thought. This is really exciting and dynamic, and an innovative type of character, Ansel like Jake Adelstein. I think this will be a breakthrough, both for his work and for this type of character. It is unusual, in very unusual circumstances. So you really learn, here's where to go, here's how to get a head start on a series that's fascinating to watch. He is on this quest to be a journalist, to be a reporter, to reveal some history that people did not know, to reveal the truth about something that happened, small truths, small fragments of history. Ansel has been fierce, in preparation. He wrote about three stories. Lowell Bergman, my friend from The insideHe connected us with Jason Felch, who teaches journalism but was an investigative reporter at the LA Times, used to be from the LA Times, and James Queally, a great crime reporter at the LA Times. We spent a lot of time in South Central, downtown, and Ansel made three different stories to learn about the complications of that job. He couldn't do that kind of immersive work in Japan, given the language problem, so we did it here, and he did great.

He threw himself into four-hour classes, in Japanese only, every day. After four incredibly intense weeks, you can walk into a restaurant and carry on, have a conversation, and Japanese speakers say your accent is very good. He speaks and writes rudimentary, but he has a musical training, so his ability to memorize the Japanese language is good. It is something I noticed from musicians and boxers, who for the same reason, can memorize large sequences of numbers or sounds, long sequences. Boxers due to training, the one-one, three-one, the two left jabs, a right hook, and musicians, for obvious reasons. JT Rogers wrote to the pilot and the character is evolving, but this young man and his determination to become a reporter and represent cultural conflicts … and at the same time, he has an American impetuousness that he sometimes has a hard time holding back. That native chutzpah pushes him forward. Live in a local neighborhood, neighborhood residents know you. He is embedded there. Anywhere other than the local neighborhood, he is a gaijin, he is a stranger, in a society that is not necessarily tolerant. I am delighted with what he has done and what I am seeing. It is a very immersive job that you are doing. That is what he wanted from him, and it is certainly what he has done.

DEADLINE: Some of the best scenes from your movies and series involve great dialogue indoors. How is that done after the pandemic?

MANN: Well, people will have to know that the people with whom they work and with whom they act are free of this virus. I'm pretty maniacal about security, for the crews, and the cast. I've never had anyone seriously injured, let alone murdered, none of that in any production I've done. And so, you know, that has to be there. Everyone has to be sure of that, or they won't be able to work. That means tests, daily tests, it means all that.

DEADLINE: Knowing if your actor gets sick, you shut down, which is not necessarily the case with a crew member who can be quarantined and then return, are masks and gloves the new reality?

MANN: We wore masks when we stopped, all crew members wore masks for four days before that. Masks were available, and sanitation was available. The first thing we did was get rid of the communal food, like the walnut bowl everyone sticks their hands in. It happened gradually over six days, but everyone became alert. In the end we were taking serious precautions. There will be guidelines, and until they are established and can be implemented, no one will, nor should, go back to work. Steven Soderbergh heads a committee that is doing just that, working closely with the studios. The DGA will say, this is how we operate. Soderbergh made Contagion. And the DGA as an organization should run most of the world. You know, we'd all be better.

DEADLINE: Theaters try to reopen slowly and there were fights when Universal went straight to SVOD with Trolls World Tour. How is the future for cinemas?

Michael Mann



MANN: I do not know. In other words, I think that the massive presentation will never disappear any more than people will stop filling the football stadiums in Europe. That will not stop, because you want to be with a large number of people, and particularly in the cinema, the massive presentation will not disappear. The less than massive presentation, the multiplexes and that part of it, I'm not sure. I don't know what that business model is. These are actual pedestrian observations. I guess there will be a rush to get out and back to the restaurants, to the theaters. After that, what will be the consequences? How fatal is this to that exposure? The future is very indeterminate. As I said, I don't think this is a process that has an ending, a definite end. This could explode a little. Then it could come back, and through mutation and in different ways, a flu season in October, November. I don't think there is any prediction that really applies to this.

DEADLINE: How's your book printing going, and when are we going to have that Heat prequel?

MANN: It is a stack about ten inches high on my desk right now. We're on it, and I'm spending time on that and a script that I can't talk about. But I absolutely want to make a movie of the Hot prequel and a sequel.