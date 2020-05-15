Metro Transit to Require Passengers to Wear Face Masks Starting Monday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Metro Transit has announced that, as of Monday, face masks are required on board all buses and trains.

Metro Transit reported that they are taking this precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as some of the restrictions on social gathering enacted by Governor Tim Walz begin to relax.

Based on the public health orientation, Metro Transit began encouraging facial coatings in early April. Since then, facial coatings have become a point of greater emphasis among public health officials, and they are expected to play an even greater role when restrictions on companies and other meetings are relaxed, "Metro Transit wrote in a statement. . "The requirement will remain in effect until further notice."

Metro Transit said they intend to enforce the rule through announcements and on-board announcements that remind passengers to cover their faces.

However, Metro Transit admitted that service will not be denied to those who do not wear a face mask, and passengers without one will not be removed.

They also said that they will not provide face masks to customers, but only essential personnel on site, including operators.