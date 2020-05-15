Messenger Rooms: How to set up the Messenger Rooms video call with up to 50 people

%MINIFYHTMLa5b23db6fb879aedcfa9496fc32cac3a15%

Facebook finally launched its new group chat tool called Messenger Rooms to take on Zoom, Skype and other video conferencing services.

Messenger Rooms is now available for web, Android and iOS platforms. Lets you chat up to 50 people at the same time. Participants do not need a Facebook account to chat.



So if you're looking to create a messaging room with your friends and family and have a good time chatting with them, follow our step-by-step guide.

Prerequisites:

Latest version of Messenger application

Internet connection

Facebook login credentials

How to create a room in messaging rooms



one) Open Messenger app on your smartphone



2) Now, tap on the People tab at the bottom right of the screen



3) Here, tap Create a room



4) To add people who don't have a Facebook account, you can share the invitation link with them.

You can add up to 50 people in a single room

How to join a room using the link shared by the host

According to Facebook, users do not need to download the Messenger application or any other software. They can simply use the shared link to join via the Messenger website via phone or PC.

