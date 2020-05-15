Memorial fund for the Santa Ana library created by the family of the late father of Secretary of State Pompeo – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – The family of the father of the US Secretary of State. USA Mike Pompeo has established a memorial fund to benefit the Santa Ana Public Library.

%MINIFYHTML4558d91bbc342f42c5f527db0e1518a515%

Wayne Richard Pompeo, 89, died on April 30 after living in Santa Ana for nearly six decades. He and his late wife Dorothy moved to the area after getting married in 1961.

After serving in the Navy as a radio operator during the Korean War, Pompeo moved to California where he worked for Standard Pressed Steel Co. for almost 50 years as an in-house salesman and production control manager.

%MINIFYHTML4558d91bbc342f42c5f527db0e1518a516%

According to Santa Ana city spokesman Paul Eakins, the couple's three children grew up visiting the mobile library of the Santa Ana Public Library that parked in front of Newhope Elementary School.

"When the children were older, Mr. Pompeo and his wife took their children almost every Sunday afternoon to the main branch of the Library," said Eakins.

In addition to the Secretary, Mr. Pompeo's daughter and son live in Orange County.

The family is asking that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Santa Ana Public Library.

Checks should be made out to Friends of the Santa Ana Public Library, with "Wayne Pompeo Memorial,quot; on the memo line.

Anyone interested in donating can send commemorative checks to:

For the attention of: Chief Financial Officer

City of santa ana

20 Plaza M-17 Civic Center

Santa Ana, California 92701