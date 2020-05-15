Memorial Day 2020 best sales from A to Z

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
It's almost Memorial Day weekend! It'll be nice to have a little break before summer starts, but it's also a good time to shop!
Tons of brands are offering big discounts on their spring stock (and in some cases, incentive to buy their new summer deals too!). Not only is this a great time to shop for fashion and beauty, there are also some amazing deals for the home on appliances, mattresses, decor, and everything in between.
We've rounded up the best deals on fashion, beauty and home that have already started (be sure to check, because we'll add more as the week progresses). Buy below and enjoy all the good sales!
fashion
Bloomingdale & # 39; s: Save 30% to 50% off a large selection of clothing, shoes, jewelry, tote bags and more, and get an additional 50% off clearance items marked "50 EXTRA% DISCOUNT "(until 5/25)!
Chinese Laundry: Get great deals on shoes with 50% discount on sale items using code YAY25 (until 05/30)!
Earth Shoes: Save up to 75% off during the Earth Shoes 50th Anniversary Sale, including women's and men's sneakers, sandals, flat shoes, wedges and more!
Kenny Flowers: Use the MDW code to get a 20% discount on your entire order when you buy three or more items (until May 25)!
Kohl & # 39; s: Buy Memorial Day Weekend Sale to earn $ 5 Kohl & # 39; s Cash for every $ 25 spent, get an additional $ 10 discount on your purchase of $ 25 or more with the promo code SERVICE10 (from 5/21 to 5/25)!
Missguided: Get 50% off everything plus an additional 15% off Memorial Day styles with code MEM15!
Nordstrom: Save big on brands like The Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Adidas, UGG and more with up to 60% off at The Clearance Sale!
Osprey – Get 25% off select summer items and up to 40% off last season's products, plus free shipping and returns (until May 25)!
Outdoor Voices – Buy the OV Bonus Offer for up to 50% off select styles including bras, leggings, pullovers, skirts and more.
Prana: Save 25% to 30% off select styles, plus get free shipping (until 5/25)!
Rainbow Stores – Get 10% off site-wide, no code needed, throughout the month of May!
Sock It To Me: Save an extra 50% on all sale items (until 05/30)!
Beauty
Marc Jacobs Beauty: Get an additional 10% discount on restocked and newly added sale items to save up to 60% off the regular price using code SALE10!
Moroccanoil: Hydrate (and your hair!) With the Moroccanoil water bottle and straightening mask pack for just $ 90.
Nordstrom: The Clearance Sale has beauty items from brands like MAC, Stila, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more up to 60% off!
Sephora: stock up on essential hair care products from Alterna, Ouai and more with a 50% discount (until 5/20)!
Spongelle: Use code GIVE20 to save 20% off sitewide (until 5/31)!
Ulta: Save 50% off essential hair care products, with new deals every day (until 05/30)!
House
Awara: The eco-friendly and natural mattress company will give you $ 300 off any mattress purchase!
Bed Bath and Beyond – Save up to 40% on your outdoor oasis, terrific burglaries on kitchen needs, and more.
Brooklyn Bedding – Get 25% off sitewide with promo code ANNIVERSARY25!
Helix: Save up to $ 200 on your mattress purchase and get two free Dream Pillows!
The Home Depot: Save up to 35% off home decorations, kitchen utensils, furniture, and more!
Kohl & # 39; s: Buy Memorial Day Weekend Sale to earn $ 5 Kohl & # 39; s Cash for every $ 25 spent, get an additional $ 10 discount on your purchase of $ 25 or more with the code SERVICE10 promo, and save 20% off patio items, furniture and mattresses (5/21 to 5/25)!
Nectar Sleep: Buy a mattress and you'll get $ 399 in free bedding accessories.
Nest Bedding: Save 25% off the entire site on packages when you buy a mattress, including bedding, furniture and more!
Out of Stock: The Memorial Day Blowout offers a 70% discount on thousands of items including furniture, bedding, decor and more, plus free shipping!
Stags & # 39; Leap Vineyards: stock up on wine with the Stag & # 39; s Leap Cyber Sale offer, offering 20% to 40% off and $ 1 shipping on 12 or more bottles (up to 5 / 26)!
Tuft & Needle: Save up to 30% off sitewide on Memorial Day sale (until 5/31)!
Wayfair: Save up to 70% off selling bed and bath, up to 65% off selling patio furniture, and up to 65% off major appliances!
