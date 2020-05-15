Megan Thee Stallion Curves G-Eazy in viral video

WENN

The recently released footage shows the hitter of 'Hot Girl Summer'. rejecting the rapper's attempt at & # 39; No Limit & # 39; of kissing her while they were partying together at a disco.

Months later Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy They were hit with dating rumors, what really happened between the two rappers has been slowly uncovered. The Hot Girl Summer was caught on camera bending hitter "Yo, yo y yo" during his outing at the club.

In a recently released video, Megan and G-Eazy were partying together at a nightclub. While surrounded by a group of partygoers, the two were spotted close to each other with the Oakland-born rapper standing behind the Texas native as his song played in the background.

In the never-before-seen clip, Megan turned her head to G-Eazy, apparently to speak to him. The 30-year-old ringmaster cunningly tried to kiss her as he touched her chin and bowed, but she rejected his advances. He dodged it gently and leaned back before turning his head.

The video comes two months after they were seen flirting with each other during what appeared to be the same nightclub exit. At the time, Megan shared a clip of the Bay Area rapper kissing her on the face and neck while partying at a pre-Super Bowl celebration in early February. G-Eazy also posted their spicy photo on their Instagram page, sparking speculation that they were romantically involved.

However, Megan later denied the romance rumors, writing on Twitter: "Lol, okay, everyone has jokes now, but I'm not the damn King G Eazy."

About a month later, she addressed what happened between her and G-Eazy during an interview with HOT 97's "Ebro in the Morning". "It wasn't an adventure. It wasn't a club jump. You know, people will show up. at the moment, "he insisted.

Claiming that she is still single after parting with Moneybagg Me In 2019, he added, "G-Eazy is cute, but I just want to be single right now." The 25-year-old raptor, however, did not rule out the possibility of making him her boyfriend in the future, saying it could be an "option" when she is ready to go out. "Gerald is a great guy," he said of the "No Limit" spitter.