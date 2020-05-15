MDHHS Releases Statement on COVID-19 Case Report "Significant Increase,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

Thursday.

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a statement on the significant increase in reported coronavirus cases

Several factors contributed to this increase, including lagged results that were reported electronically in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System and increased testing at correctional facilities across the state.

Thursday's report of 1,191 cases includes cases from Garcia Commercial Laboratories, a laboratory with significant presence in Michigan correctional facilities and the corporate environment, Orchard Technology and P4. Results from these labs were entered manually, leading to a delay, and are now electronically reported to the MDSS.

This accumulation of reports did not lead to delays in notifying individuals with positive results, as those results were passed on separately to healthcare providers who are responsible for notifying individuals of their test results.

In addition, Thursday's report includes 73 deaths, 35 of which were identified during a review of vital records on death certificates. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services staff perform death certificate data reviews three times a week.

As part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared to all laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in MDSS. If a death certificate matches a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate that the person died, the MDSS record is updated and these deaths are included with the mortality information published on the website.

