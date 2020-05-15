Mary-Kate Olsen's emergency affidavit of divorce, denied by a New York judge, says she is "petrified,quot; to lose her home and personal property

During the COVID-19 pandemic, courts are closed in New York City, with the exception of handling "essential issues," and Mary-Kate Olsen's divorce apparently does not fall into that category. On Wednesday, Olsen filed an emergency affidavit that divorce applications were not granted due to the pandemic, but a day later a judge rejected her application.

According to People magazine, in the affidavit, Olsen cited her fear of being evicted from her apartment by her husband, Olivier Sarkozy. He claimed that Sarkozy terminated his lease on his New York City apartment without his knowledge, and has some serious concerns about moving out in the midst of a pandemic.

The fashion designer filed for Divorce Summons and Petition last month, but since the courts closed, she filed her emergency affidavit this week asking the court to consider her divorce "an essential matter."

The 33-year-old woman said in her claim that she was at risk of losing all of her property in the apartment because she had no idea that the lease was not being renewed. She says Sarkozy is forcing her to leave before May 18 even though she never consented to terminate the lease.

"This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020, in the middle of New York City, on hiatus due to COVID-19," Olsen said in the affidavit. "I am petrified because my husband is trying to deprive me of the house we have lived in and if he succeeds, not only will I lose my house but I will also risk losing my personal property."

the Full house alum added that she is "seriously concerned,quot; that her husband will dispel or dispose of her separate belongings, as well as her marital belongings found in the Gramercy Apartment.

Ashley Olsen's twin sister said it was impossible to move that fast during a pandemic and that she didn't even have a chance to find a new apartment. But, a New York supreme judge denied his request to make his divorce request an "essential matter," according to court spokesman Lucian Chalfen.

At this point, it appears that Mary-Kate Olsen will have to wait until the courts reopen before she divorces.



