Mary-Kate Oleson has a "Prenup Ironclad,quot; to protect her multi-million dollar fortune amid Olivier Sarkozy's divorce

Olivier Sarkozy's divorce from Mary-Kate Olsen is already getting messy. In an emergency affidavit he filed this week (no divorce applications are currently being granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Olsen argued that his divorce was "an essential matter,quot; because Sarkozy terminated his lease without notifying him.

She claims to be afraid of losing her personal property, but the judge denied her request. Even though Oleson is concerned about his apartment and property, his multi-million dollar fortune should be safe because of his "prenuptial agreement."

According to We weekly, the money Olsen has earned over the years from her work as a star actress, her entertainment business Dualstar, and her fashion brands are safe thanks to her prenuptial agreement.

"Your business interests and your fortune are protected," says one source.

Olsen owns and operates The Row, a couture clothing line that the 33-year-old started in 2006 with her twin sister Ashley. The sisters also own the fashion brand Elizabeth and James.

Despite the fact that Mary-Kate has not acted since the 2011 movie Bestial, she still has a significant fortune from her career as a child actress in Full house and the home video / DVD series she and Ashley made in the 1990s.

In 2017, Mary-Kate was in the Forbes'30 under-30s All-Star Alumni list, and she and Ashley are reportedly worth around $ 500 million.

Mary-Kate Olsen signed a Summons and Complaint for Sarkozy's divorce on April 17, and filed the emergency affidavit on Wednesday. The COVID-19 pandemic is making things difficult. And she will have to wait to officially end her marriage to the 50-year-old French banker when the courts reopen.

Mary-Kate claims that Sarkozy is forcing her to leave her New York City apartment before May 18 due to the termination of the lease. She requested an extension until May 30, but was denied. Apparently, the designer is concerned with moving in the middle of the closure.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy married in 2015 after dating for three years. However, they have not been photographed together in public since May 18, 2019, when they were in Madrid for the International Global Champions Tour.



