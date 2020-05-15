Marshawn Lynch, E-40 donate hand sanitizer cases to jail, correctional facility – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Two Bay Area celebrities have had an impact to help limit the spread of the coronavirus in California jails and correctional facilities.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office praised Oakland native and former Raider / Seattle Seahawks, running back Marshawn Lynch, along with her friend and community leader Kevin Parker, for a donation of hand sanitizer cases for inmates detained in the Santa Rita prison in Dublin.

The sheriff's office shared a post about the donation on its Instagram page.

At least 50 inmates and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Santa Rita prison since March.

Also on Friday, the rap star and Vallejo E-40 native posted a video on his Instagram page, showing the 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer he donated to the Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution and San Quentin State Prison.

As seen in the video, the donation appears to be a collaboration between E-40, who also makes a series of alcoholic beverages between its many companies, and Tom & # 39; s Town distillery in Kansas City, Missouri. Many distilleries across the country closed by the coronavirus pandemic have adapted their facilities to produce hand sanitizer.