Mall of America seeks state aid due to COVID-19 financial coup – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Mall of America is asking the state legislature for help in dealing with the financial blow it is suffering from the COVID-19 crisis.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says he would support legislation that would allow the mall to take advantage of an existing tax increase financing fund to help cover losses while stores have been closed.

"They are struggling as a result of closing everything," Gazelka said at a press conference on Friday morning. “I think they raised 5% of last month's rent at the Mall of America, and that creates a huge financial problem. It's a tourist attraction for Minnesota, for everyone. "

Gazelka says there is no agreement yet, but is asking that the governor and the speaker of the chamber consider it.

"I think in concept I am certainly willing to listen to you on this," Governor Tim Walz said at a press conference on Friday.

Walz says there should be more collaboration with the city of Bloomington. The governor said commercial real estate faces a challenge statewide, with only 57% of commercial rent paid on May 1, while 95% of residential rent payments were made.

The city of Bloomington does not support the idea, according to Gazelka.

Up News Info has contacted Mall of America for more information on the application.

Lawmakers are due to finish passing all legislation this weekend before the session ends on Monday.

"Stay tuned," said Gazelka.