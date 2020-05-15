Mall Anchor J.C. Penney faces bankruptcy

%MINIFYHTML0321da8ea90771f25a929a2b13449bb015% Image: Getty

During my youth, one of the best things my mother could tell me was that we would be spending the day at the Palisades Mall in West Nyack, New York. The place felt huge; It had a ferris wheel overlooking the food court and there was also a chili on the fourth floor. But the worst part of any trip to the mall, inevitably, was the One hour stay through the many levels of J.C. Penney. The clothing racks felt endless, and Every time we approach an exit, a new section of merchandise would catch my mother's attention. But according to a report in Daily women's clothing, my experience may be going down the path of dinosaurs like Malls across the United States prepare to lose the Evergreen Store, J.C. Penney, who is facing "bankruptcy and possibly extinction".

In 2019, "the company lost $ 268 million compared to a net loss of $ 255 million in 2018," according to WWD. Retail experts who spoke to WWD believe the store's troubles started long before last year's losses. While Penney's leadership is trying to get out of a hole, the Covid-19 impact is one more blow that business can't bear.

More than just the big store at the local mall, J.C. Penney He was praised for his appeal to "Central America". They sold "work clothes that the working class could appreciate," an expert told WWD, "He had no air." Its high quality and affordability set it apart from other renowned stores that became more expensive. In 1987, Penney & # 39; s moved its Manhattan headquarters to Plano, Texas, purchasing a massive complex that stood on more than 400 acres of land. "By moving, Penney capitalized on the sale of premium real estate, escaped New York tax, and moved to a lower-cost location that was located in the center of the national chain, making it more easy to visit more executive stores. " However, the move to Texas eliminated the "legendary" New York merchants who "dictated to the wholesale community and wielded much power." Retail analyst Walter Loeb said WWD that the move was "ego driven" and that management was trying to copy the campuses of its competitors Sears and Kmart, "particularly Sears."

Haim Dabah, an entrepreneur and executive in the garment industry, argued that JCP finally lost sight of the customer and couldn't change with the times, "in the mid-1990s, companies had to move from focusing on merchandise to focusing on the consumer, and Penney never made that move," Dabah said. WWD "They did not succeed in making their merchandise look precious enough in the eyes of the consumer." It is an argument that anyone who has been to a J.C. Penney in recent years can easily understand it. In theory, who wouldn't want a store that has appliances, clothing, shoes, perfumes, cosmetics, and accessories all under one roof? But with a sea of ​​options, nothing seems interesting after a while. Unlike other department stores, JCP's large lines of merchandise often feel overwhelming: that's right Much of all that shopping becomes a chore rather than a leisure activity.

The problem of unattractive store overflow It was the current CEO of JCP, Jill Soltau, whose goal was to correct. During her time with the company, she has been "Restructure the sale floors for women with an easier lifestyle to buy." Despite the fact that Soltau may attempt to turn the ship around, it is difficult to undo the damage of former CEO Ron Johnson, who WWD writes, "almost destroyed the company." Johnson tried to "modernize" JCP stores when he started in 2011, a plan that included, "(discontinuing) coupons and price promotion, and (changing) at low prices every day." The result was a significant loss of customers and an increase in existing debt.

It is difficult to imagine a future in which J.C. Penney exists, let alone a future where he occupies every floor of a mall. In the event that the company falls completely below and loses the converted "anchor store" position, smaller stores could suffer loss of foot traffic. A store like Aunt Annie's, which I've never seen outside of a mall or a freeway rest stop, probably draws most of the mall's patrons by dragging the sweet smell of pretzels through stores bigger as JCPenney o Sears If by some miracle, the business survives the pandemic and debt, and discovers an identity:feats that could take yearsIt certainly won't be the store that most shoppers remember. It could also mean a completely different landscape for shopping malls, as they are allowed to make contingency plans for what to do with all the square footage that J.C. Penny will leave behind.

