Madonna takes fans on the knee recovery journey using stem cell therapy

Days after he announced that he will receive his regenerative treatment for his lost cartilage, the murderer of & # 39; Material Girl & # 39; He shares a look at his broken knees and the blood being processed.

VirginStem cell therapy treatment to repair a persistent knee injury is off to a great start.

The 61-year-old pop superstar confirmed that he was receiving regenerative treatment to fix the problem that haunted her on the road during her "Madame X" tour earlier this week, and on Thursday, May 14, she posted x-rays of her broken knee. their Instagram stories, as well as the blood that is processed.

Madonna shared photo of processed blood and X-ray of broken knee

A week before the tour stopped, as the coronavirus pandemic closed venues across the globe in early March, the "Material Girl" singer told fans that she had seriously injured her leg after falling on stage. in February.

On Tuesday, May 12, he explained that he would finally undergo surgery on social media, and wrote: "I am finally going to receive my regenerative treatment for my lost cartilage !! I would jump up and down if I could after 8 months of pain! Wish me luck (sic)! "

Madonna also recently claimed that she had battled the COVID-19 virus towards the end of the "Madame X" tour, explaining at the time that she thought she was suffering from a "very serious flu."

She was hit with a series of health problems and injuries on her last tour and had to scrap and postpone multiple dates.