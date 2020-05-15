Los Angeles County Retail Stores Re-Open Doors, Conform to Sidewalk Pickup Model – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLf024fb281876b6537a6514571b139ef017%

– It has been a week since retail stores in Los Angeles County received the green light to open for curbside pickup.

Those who chose to retake the county in their reopening offer are now figuring out how to operate with customers forced to buy from the curb, or online.

Katie Barish, owner of The Better Half Boutique in Long Beach, said her store has been doing pretty well since its reopening, thanks to social media and an influx of special occasions.

"Birthdays … graduations … Mother's Day was huge last week for us," he said.

Barish said he has been posting all of the merchandise to the store's social media accounts for customers to examine carefully. If they can't find what they are looking for she is providing personalized recommendations.

"They'll just send me a message and say, 'Hi, I need a birthday gift,' and describe that person or whatever their needs are, and then I'll send them ideas," he said.

%MINIFYHTMLf024fb281876b6537a6514571b139ef018%

Better Half Boutique is one of the few stores in the Bixby Knolls area of ​​Long Beach that has decided to operate via sidewalk pickup. Most have kept their doors closed, including several clothing stores.

The stores that are open were visited by the city and received specific safety guidelines for the operation.

"I am spraying and wearing gloves and a mask and doing everything I can to ensure that (customers) feel safe," said the owner of Stateside Craft.

He said that although most of the orders come from the Internet, many are picking up in person. So the store is focused on minimizing contact.

"Take a look at what we have (online), and you can buy from there," said the owner. "I arranged your order for you and left it at the front door for you, so there is very little contact."

That contact and connection with customers is what retailers say they miss most about operating normally. However, they agreed that they are grateful to be able to open their doors, even if it feels very different.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said stores may begin to reopen to buy in person when individual counties feel they may contain COVID-19. Los Angeles County authorities say they feel the county is not there yet.