Los Angeles coroner releases autopsy reports on Kobe Bryant accident victims – Up News Info

On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Forensic Medicine released its examination reports for the nine victims of the January helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.

%MINIFYHTMLc27c8dcf3d1d0f532423b109d04dde5717%

The coroner had certified two days after the accident that the cause of death for all nine was blunt trauma. He said that the form of death was "accident".

The helicopter was carrying its passengers to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy when it crashed into a hill in Calabasas, California, on a morning that had been seeing heavy fog. There were no survivors.

The victims also included Orange Coast College baseball head coach John Altobelli; his wife Keri Altobelli; his 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, CA; Payton Chester, a Gianna basketball teammate; and his mother, Sarah Chester. The pilot, Ara Zobayan, was also killed.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board in February found no evidence of engine failure. Despite the facts, he did not offer conclusions on the cause of the accident. The full report could take 12-18 months.

%MINIFYHTMLc27c8dcf3d1d0f532423b109d04dde5718%

NTSB member Jennifer Homendy had said the plane was descending at 2,000 feet per minute when it fell, "so we know it was a high-energy crash." She said investigators are looking, "but not just focusing on" the weather as a possible cause of the accident, noting that "there was no criminal aspect to this investigation."

The status of the coroner's case for the nine victims is now closed.

Bryant's death reverberated throughout the world of sports. A memorial service at the Staples Center sold out and featured speakers from his widow Vanessa to Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal and musical performances by Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.