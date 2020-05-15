Logan Williams Cause of Death Revealed for Actor in "The Flash" and "When Calls The Heart" – Up News Info

Actor Logan Williams, who died on April 2 at age 16, suffered a fentanyl overdose, according to his mother.

Speaking to the New York Post, Marlyse Williams said her young son had a three-year battle with addiction. He hopes by talking about it that it can help stop the growing opioid crisis, where adolescent death rates continue to rise.

"His death is not going to be in vain," Williams said. "It will help a lot of people in the future."

EARLIER: Logan Williams, who played a young Barry Allen on the CW hit The flash and also appeared on the Hallmark channel When he calls the heart, died Thursday at age 16. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Logan Williams, left, in "When Calls the Heart"

Distinctive channel



From Canada Tri-City News Williams' mother Marlyse Williams said she is "absolutely devastated" by her death.

The flash Star Grant Gustin, adult Barry Allen in the CW series, posted a photo of Williams with Jesse L. Martin taken during the 2014 pilot episode.

"I was so impressed not only by Logan's talent but by his professionalism on set," wrote Gustin. "My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what I am sure is an unimaginably difficult time for them." Keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and difficult time for all of us. Sending love to everyone. "

Williams appeared as young Allen in eight episodes. He was most recently the last in the season 2 episode "The Man Who Saved Central City." He reappeared as Miles Montgomery in multiple episodes of When he calls the heart and had guest roles in The murmurs and Supernatural (in the photo on top). Two of his When he calls the heart Co-stars Martin Cummins and Gracyn Shinyei, as well as The flashJohn Wesley Shipp, also published sincere tributes.

Williams was born in Vancouver and landed her first role at age 10 in the movie Hallmark. Rain color.

My friend Logan Williams passed away yesterday. I am more than sad! 😭. Proud to play Big Brother Dude. We had a lot on set #wcth #Hearts. I loved going out without you. On the whole. You were a great talent. Sending love to your mother. #rip #myles # # pic.twitter.com/H8xIeF8PtB – Mitchell Kummen (@MKummen) April 3, 2020