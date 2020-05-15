Lockheed Martin's GCAS technology saved 10 pilots and 9 F-16 fighters – Defense Blog

Arms maker Lockheed Martin Corp. is proud to announce that its Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System, or GCAS, helped save the lives of 10 pilots and nine F-16 fighter jets as the system entered service with the US Air Force. USA in late 2014.

GCAS is a technology designed to prevent a pilot from crashing to the ground in the event of a sudden loss of consciousness or target fixation by activating and taking control of the pilot to return the aircraft to a safe altitude.

Automatic GCAS uses sensors in the aircraft, terrain data, and various other on-board monitors to determine a likely collision on the ground. Based on the aircraft's trajectory, speed, and the pilot's lack of information, the system calculates the best way to recover to a safe trajectory.

The Auto GCAS, jointly developed by Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, the Air Force Research Laboratory and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is designed to reduce incidents of what is known as controlled ground flight, or CFIT. According to statistics from the US Air Force. In the USA, CFIT incidents account for 26 percent of aircraft losses and a staggering 75 percent of all F-16 pilot deaths.

According to Ed Griffin, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works Program Manager for the Automatic Collision Prevention Technologies (ACAT) Combat Risk Reduction Program, the system consists of a set of complex collision avoidance and autonomous decision-making algorithms They use precise navigation, aircraft performance, and – Digital terrain data on board to determine if a ground collision is imminent. If the system predicts an impending collision, an autonomous avoidance maneuver, a wing-level roll, and + 5g jerk are ordered, ultimately to avoid hitting the ground.

Auto GCAS runs in the background and automatically provides protection if the driver is distracted, task-saturated, incapacitated, or unconscious. The pilot does not require any action, although the system has a pilot override function.

"Based on the data we've seen so far, Auto GCAS is doing exactly what it was designed to do: save invaluable lives and valuable military aircraft," Griffin said. "Many aviation professionals believe that autonomy is emerging as the new frontier in aviation and Auto GCAS currently represents the forefront of autonomy when it comes to manned platforms."

A reliable autonomous system The automatic ground collision avoidance system has now saved 10 pilots and 9 F-16s. Find out how this life-saving technology helps ensure pilots get home safely after every flight. – Lockheed Martin (@LockheedMartin) May 14, 2020

Auto GCAS capability is currently operating on more than 600 United States Air Force F-16 Block 40/50 aircraft worldwide. Automatic GCAS flight tests were also recently completed on the F-16 Block 30 aircraft of the US Air National Guard. USA And capacity is expected to be deployed to that fleet in 2020. Lockheed Martin and the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) completed F-35 Auto GCAS integration and flight testing in 2018 and plan to begin implementing this technology proven to save lives in June 2019. The Auto GCAS will finally protect more than 3,200 F-35s and their pilots worldwide. The F-35 Joint Program Office estimates that automatic GCAS will prevent more than 26 ground collisions during F-35 fleet service.

In addition to Auto GCAS, Lockheed Martin and the US Government. USA They have also developed an Automatic Air Collision Prevention System (Auto ACAS). As the name implies, Auto ACAS is designed to avoid air-air collisions. Together, the two systems form the Integrated Automatic Collision Avoidance System (Auto ICAS), the world's first fully automatic integrated combat flight safety system designed to prevent air-to-air and air-to-ground collisions.