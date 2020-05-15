Lockheed Martin awarded $ 900 million for MH-60R helicopters – Defense Blog

Pentagon number 1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. received a $ 904.8 modification of the contract of the US Naval Air Systems Command. USA for the production and delivery of MH-60R Seahawk marine helicopters.

The award, announced by the United States Department of Defense (DoD) on May 14, covers the production and delivery of three Seahawk MH-60R maritime helicopters for the Navy and 21 MH-60Rs for the Government of India.

The work is expected to be completed by September 2024.

The US Department of State. USA Approved a possible foreign military sale (FMS) of MH-60R Sea Hawk multi-mission helicopters to India on April 2, 2019.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, this proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the strategic relationship between the United States and India and enhance the security of a major defensive partner that remains a Important force for political stability, peace and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region and South Asia.

It is worth noting that the delivery of new American-made helicopters is intended to replace the Indian service's Sea King Mk 42B / C and Ka-28 helicopter fleet.

Russia also tried to offer its modernized Ka-27 and Ka-32 helicopters, but the Indian government chose the MH-60R Sea Hawk.

The MH-60R is equipped with a highly sophisticated combat system designed to employ Hellfire surface-to-air missiles and the Mark 54 anti-submarine torpedo. The primary missions of the helicopter are anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare. Side missions include search and rescue, logistical support, personnel transportation, and medical evacuation.