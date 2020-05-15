Local doctor offers words of caution as state transitions move from order to stay home – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A local doctor offers words of caution as Minnesota moves from the stay-at-home order to Stay Safe. The president of the Minnesota Academy of Physicians has seen the impact that COVID-19 has had on patients. And he hopes that people will continue to be vigilant in their choices.

Dr. Renee Crichlow is a full spectrum family doctor who works at North Memorial in Robbinsdale. She is there delivering babies and responding in the ICU.

“I wear this to protect the drops. I put this on so I don't touch my eyes. And I put this on to complete it, ”said Dr. Crichlow putting on a mask, eye protection and a face shield. "And we use this on the patient to protect our patients and to protect each other."

It is mainly on floors without COVID, but has come into contact with positive patients.

There is one who says he will stay with her forever. She helped a man connect with his family over the phone. And then gasp for breath.

"That is the suffering that really affects you. The moment someone is terrified that they could die. You also know that they could be in danger of dying," said Crichlow.

That dad didn't make it.

Dr. Crichlow has seen sadness and triumphs. And she compares the change from staying home to staying safe to how they practice medicine.

"When I am in the ICU, if we are giving someone a drop of medicine, if we upload it and the response is not good, we reject it." You make the adjustments, monitor it and adjust as indicated by the results, ”said Dr. Crichlow.

She says she wears a mask in public to protect others. Based on his experience on the front line during the pandemic, he asks people to do the same and think about the options that will follow.

Don't do the things you absolutely don't have to do. There may be things you want to do that are likely to be allowed. But every time I think it's worth spreading this virus or getting this virus, "said Dr. Crichlow.

His motto during this time is the virus of spread by contact, the masks spread love.