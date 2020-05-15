LL Cool J agrees to contribute to Swizz Beat fund for Hip Hop founders

Rap legend LL Cool J agreed to contribute to Swizz Beats' effort to raise funds for the founders of Hip Hop culture.

"This is a dream I had, I am not saying you pay LL. I am not saying you pay Swizz. We are going to devise a plan to take care of the founders of Hip Hop. It is our duty to do it. Everyone, don,quot; I have to do it. I'm going to do it. To see these icons living and living at the same time and we know better right now … we have to take care of those guys, "Swizz explained.

He further explained his reasons for wanting to create the fund: "The founders of Hip Hop should not need medical attention. They must be in a great situation," he shared. "If you look at other cultures and other pioneers who started things, they are living well. Personally, I think it is a misrepresentation in Hip Hop that our pioneers are not being supported in any important way."

But LL Cool J said he would not be willing to contribute.

"I would contribute 100 percent to that, 100 percent. Because I think it is necessary. It is the right spirit. It is the right heart. It is love. It has evolved," he replied.