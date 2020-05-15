Home Entertainment LL Cool J agrees to contribute to Swizz Beat fund for Hip...

LL Cool J agrees to contribute to Swizz Beat fund for Hip Hop founders

Bradley Lamb
Rap legend LL Cool J agreed to contribute to Swizz Beats' effort to raise funds for the founders of Hip Hop culture.

"This is a dream I had, I am not saying you pay LL. I am not saying you pay Swizz. We are going to devise a plan to take care of the founders of Hip Hop. It is our duty to do it. Everyone, don,quot; I have to do it. I'm going to do it. To see these icons living and living at the same time and we know better right now … we have to take care of those guys, "Swizz explained.

