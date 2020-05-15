Live Coronavirus World News Updates

Here it is What else is going on in the US USA:

The White House threatened to veto a $ 3 trillion pandemic relief bill that Democrats planned to push through the House on Friday, and Republicans urged its members to reject a measure that they say was not a initiative. Even as they prepared to move into the House, Democrats were making last-minute reviews of the bill, including a provision to prohibit nonprofits that had engaged in electoral activities, such as contributing to a political campaign, receive loans.

McDonald & # 39; s distributed a 59-page guide to its franchisees that outlines procedures for reopening restaurants. Among other measures, the guideline requires that all "high contact,quot; areas be disinfected every 30 minutes. So far, fewer than 100 McDonald's locations have opened canteens in states where that is already allowed.