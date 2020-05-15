Live Coronavirus World News Updates

Fighting the virus has unintended consequences, including a crisis of mental illness.
The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on people's health in a way that at first glance seems to have little connection to the devastating primary effects of the virus.
The United Nations warns of new risks for children and a subsequent plague of mental illness. And national governments are noticing the unintended consequences of blockades and other restrictions, including a increased domestic violence. In Mexico, the decision to ban the sale of alcohol was followed by dozens of deaths after people drank contaminated homemade alcohol.
Millions of children are at risk of dying, the United Nations said Wednesday, not from Covid-19, but from preventable causes. Unable to receive care in hospitals that are struggling to fight the virus, more than a million children ages 5 and under will die every six months, UNICEF said in a report.
And the World Health Organization, the health body that has been working to coordinate global efforts to combat the disease, warned Thursday of an impending crisis of mental illness, the result of "isolation, fear, uncertainty, the economic crisis,quot;. caused by the pandemic.
Devora Kestel, director of the W.H.O.mental health department, who presented the report, said the world could expect to see an increase in the severity of mental illness, especially in children and health workers.
"The mental health and well-being of entire societies have been seriously affected by this crisis and are a priority that must be urgently addressed," he said.
A typhoon makes landfall in the Philippines, complicating its coronavirus battle.
A typhoon wind of nearly 100 miles per hour made landfall in the eastern Philippines on Thursday after gathering forces across the Pacific Ocean, prompting evacuations and raising concerns that the nation's most populous area may still be in their way.
Typhoon Vongfong was traveling west at about 10 m.p.h. when he arrived on the island of Samar in the eastern Philippines at 12:15 p.m., according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.
Thousands of people were evacuated on Samar Island amid widespread blackouts, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of deaths.
Forecasters predicted the storm could shed heavy rain in a wide area of the Philippines, perhaps including Luzon, the country's largest island. It has a population of 60 million and includes the capital, Manila.
Much of Luzon remains locked up due to the coronavirus epidemic. That could complicate emergency efforts if the storm hits the island with a particular force.
"This will definitely add to our emergency situation," said Harry Roque, spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte. "While the areas expected to be affected by the typhoon are not very devastated by Covid-19, we have established some guidelines."
He said that the families brought to the evacuation areas would have to observe strict rules of social distancing. But judging by the evacuations during previous typhoons, he recognized: "Enforcing that would be a challenge."
As the virus tears Russia apart, medical workers get sick and die at staggering rates.
Russia hails its medical workers as heroes, its photos pasted on billboards, and its glamorous stories on state television. But as the country becomes one of the global hot spots of the pandemic, these workers experience staggering levels of infection and death in their ranks.
Thousands of people have been infected and more than 180 doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other medical workers have died.
Like their colleagues in much of the rest of the world, many of those doctors and nurses suffer from a shortage of protective equipment and gear. But Russian health workers are also at the mercy of an intricate and unrelenting bureaucracy that seems increasingly outmatched by the pandemic.
An internal federal government document obtained by The New York Times illuminated Russia's lack of preparedness. In late March, Russian regional officials were sounding alarm bells over a drastic insufficient supply of protective equipment and widespread confusion about how they were supposed to fight the virus.
Those issues have yet to be fully resolved. Now, six weeks later, even doctors at Moscow's best hospitals are reporting almost overwhelming levels of infection among their colleagues.
"I think as of today, I know a handful of people who have not been sick," said Dr. Evgeny Zeltyn, a cardiologist at a Moscow hospital.
Dr. Zeltyn said he was lucky: He was at work when he collapsed with a 102-degree fever. He received immediate treatment, spent the night in his hospital as a patient, and returned to work in five days.
"People are fighting," he said. "People are incredibly tired."
The UN confirmed the first cases in refugee camps crowded with Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh.
The first cases of coronavirus were confirmed Thursday in crowded refugee camps for Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh, raising fears about how quickly the disease can spread through one of the world's most overcrowded places. vulnerable communities
The United Nations refugee agency said the Bangladeshi government identified two people who tested positive at medical clinics in the Rohingya camps, where about 1 million refugees took refuge after fleeing. decades of persecution in neighboring Myanmar.
According to the United Nations refugee agency, one of the two who tested positive is a refugee, while the other is a member of the host population. A community leader in the camps said that up to 1,900 people who had contact with the couple have been identified and may undergo some form of quarantine.
Epidemiologists fear that the virus could spread like wildfire through such camps around the world, filled with millions of people fleeing war, persecution and famine. It has appeared in camps in Syria, South Sudan and the Aegean Islands of Greece.
In Bangladesh, Rohingya tent camps spread across landslide-prone hills are already susceptible to disaster and disease. Diphtheria, almost eradicated in most of the world, has passed through them. Marauder elephants have trampled children to death. A fire recently destroyed hundreds of shelters.
A mobile internet ban imposed by the Bangladeshi authorities has made it difficult to spread accurate information. In Rohingya camps, there is not a single intensive care bed, and fewer than 110 refugees have been screened for the virus, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
Bangladesh has reported fewer than 20,000 coronavirus cases, but health experts believe the actual number is much higher.
"This pandemic could delay Bangladesh for decades," said Athena Rayburn, who manages the Save the Children's group's efforts to help the Rohingya.
Just two weeks ago, Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world, devastated by war, reported that first group of coronavirus cases. Since then, the infections appear to have exploded, realizing the worst fears from aid groups.
Save the Children, the global charity, reported Thursday that at least 385 people died in the past week with symptoms similar to those of Covid 19 in the city of Aden, where the first group, five cases, emerged in late April.
Several hospitals in Aden have closed, and some medical workers have refused to work due to a lack of protective equipment, Save the Children said. The two main public hospitals only provide emergency services and do not admit patients, he reported.
"Our teams on the ground are seeing people being sent away from hospitals, breathing hard or even collapsing," said Mohammed Alshamaa, program director for Save the Children in Yemen, he said in a statement. "People die because they cannot receive treatment that would normally save their lives."
Early Thursday, UN officials also raised the alarm. "Humanitarian agencies have every reason to believe that community broadcasting is taking place across the country," said Ramesh Rajasingham, the deputy coordinator for emergency aid.
The five-year war in Yemen and the nine-year war in Syria have combined with the pandemic to create especially serious challenges for vulnerable civilian populations, who are often displaced and have limited or no access to food and medical care.
The World Food Program, the United Nations anti-hunger agency, said On twitter on Thursday that a record 9.3 million people in Syria are "food insecure,quot;, which means they regularly do not have enough to eat. Spiraling prices and the coronavirus have "pushed families beyond their limits," the agency said.
Few people have been infected so far, studies say, suggesting "herd immunity,quot; is still out of reach.
Even in the worst-affected countries, small fractions of the population have so far contracted the coronavirus, new studies in England, Spain and France show, evidence that the world is far from defeating the contagion.
Public health officials warn that relaxing social distancing rules can cause new waves of the pandemic, in part because the vast majority of people may still be susceptible to infection.
Scientists say people who have had the virus are likely, though not certain, to get some immunity. The new findings support experts' warnings that populations are still far from achieving "collective immunity," when enough people are resistant to delaying their spread.
In England, tests on more than 10,000 people who were not in hospitals or nursing homes showed that only 0.27 percent was infected. The study, released Thursday. By Britain's Bureau of National Statistics, it measured only active infections, not people who no longer had the virus on their systems.
A Spanish study, announced by the government on Wednesday, was different in that it tested the antibodies, not the virus itself, so it measured how many people had been infected at any time, including those who had recovered. He found that about 5 percent of the country's population had contracted the coronavirus.
In all three countries, the vast majority of people tested for the virus had symptoms, and were primarily people in hospitals or nursing homes. The tests are imperfect: Infected people often give negative results, but in all three countries, significantly less than 1 percent of the population has tested positive.
Britain has had more than 33,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, the second-most after the United States. France and Spain have had more than 27,000 each.
The latest in science: young patients and talking strokes and droplets.
Neurologists across the United States have reported a wave of unexplained strokes among Covid-19 patients, including young and healthy people.
One of those patients was Ravi Sharma, a 27-year-old emergency medical technician in New York City who spent weeks transporting sick and elderly patients from nursing homes to hospitals.
He self-quarantined in mid-March when he developed a dry cough, knowing that he was probably infected despite the fact that he couldn't be tested. Then he had a sudden blow that left him unable to speak or move the right side of his body.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he was sedated and placed on a ventilator. Her family was not sure if she would make it.
Now he is recovering in a rehabilitation center, where he has learned to walk again. He is trying to regain some of the 50 pounds he lost during his illness.
"I'm 27 years old, and if this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone," Sharma said. "This is real and scary. I want people to come out and be cautious."
Strokes appear to be related to a broader phenomenon that has emerged in critically ill patients with Covid-19: excessive blood clotting.
A government official in France said Thursday it would be unacceptable for French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi to grant the United States early access to any Covid-19 vaccines it develops, after comments by the company's chief executive suggested that the United States He would be first in line because he helped fund the research.
"For us, it would be unacceptable if another country had privileged access under a financial pretext," Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the junior economy minister, he told Radio Sud.
Sanofi received $ 30 million from an office of the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA, Hudson said.
"I have been campaigning in Europe to say that the United States will receive the vaccines first," he said. "It will be so, because they have invested to try to protect their population, to restart their economy."
Sanofi later said in a statement that he was "committed in these unprecedented circumstances to making our vaccine accessible to everyone," noting that it has manufacturing plants around the world.
The issue is tricky for French President Emmanuel Macron, who has repeatedly said that Europe needs to develop its "economic sovereignty,quot; to become less dependent on the United States and China for strategic medical and technological goods.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said on Twitter that "equal access to the vaccine for all is not negotiable."
A Dutch nursing home confronts families again.
Tears flowed freely this month at a nursing home in Wassenaar, a coastal community in the Netherlands. And, a rarity in the midst of a pandemic, have been tears of joy.
After nursing homes across the country were closed to visitors in March, Willem Holleman, director of the nursing home, came up with the idea of Set up a cabin in the courtyard where residents and their families can meet without risk of infection. That, he said, "has made all the difference."
The cabin, divided by a glass wall, has two entrances. For one, a nursing home resident enters with the help of a staff member. On the other hand, up to two family members can enter the cabin after disinfecting their hands. An intercom allows the family to communicate.
"The first visit to the cabin was very special," said Holleman. “Two daughters came to see their mother for the first time after three weeks. The three sobbed.
More than half of coronavirus deaths in Europe have been in nursing homes, the data suggests that older people are especially vulnerable to the virus. Holleman said there were no cases of coronavirus at the Wassenaar home, where residents are between 75 and 101 years old.
Holleman said he was surprised at how the idea had taken off and spread across the Netherlands to other nursing homes. For now, the facility allows four half-hour visits per day. All slot machines have been reserved until the end of this month.
"Of course, we all prefer to hug and walk outside holding hands," Holleman said. "This is the second best."
An Indian city is enveloped by the coronavirus.
Mumbai is the most densely populated city in India. A rugged peninsula framed by the Arabian Sea and other waterways. A city of huge dreams and desperate poverty. It is where the richest man in Asia, Mukesh Ambani, built a 27-story townhouse, and where "Slumdog Millionaire,quot; was filmed and filmed.
The Indians call it Maximum City.
And as the coronavirus gnaws at India, Mumbai has suffered the worst outbreak in the country. The city of 20 million is now responsible for 20 percent of India's coronavirus infections and almost 25 percent of deaths. Hospitals are overwhelmed. Police officers are exhausted enforcing a curfew at home.
Doctors say the greatest enemy is the density of Mumbai, particularly in the city's large slums, where social distancing is impossible. People often live eight to one room through miles and miles of informal settlements made of concrete blocks and covered with sheets of rusty iron. As temperatures rise to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, many cannot help but spill onto the streets.
But India's tests are also relatively low, making many experts fear the actual number of infections is much higher. Many people still don't have masks.
For the past eight weeks, Atul Loke, a second-generation newspaper photographer, has been following the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai. His photographs, which can be seen at the following link, reveal a city under siege.
The UN was supposed to celebrate its 75th birthday in New York this fall. That seems unlikely.
The United Nations intended to celebrate its 75th birthday during the annual General Assembly in September. But the meeting, the world's largest diplomatic meeting, can be held via video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Diplomats have been saying privately that they don't see how it would be possible to convene such a meeting if New York, the host city, is still dealing with basic health and safety issues, which seems likely.
Tens of world leaders and thousands of diplomats and other officials would normally descend on the city, with hotels, restaurants, and meeting venues reserved in advance for guests, receptions, side meetings, and related events.
Secretary General António Guterres, who ordered the 193-member organization's headquarters to be largely vacated two months ago and asked employees to work from home, suggested he is looking for different options for this year's General Assembly, including a drastic reduction. version augmented by internet video conferencing.
But aides to Mr. Guterres and current President of the General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande of Nigeria said they have not ruled out a physical meeting.
Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for Mr. Guterres, said Thursday that Paris Match magazine, which had quoted Mr. Guterres as saying that a meeting of thousands of representatives was "unlikely,quot;, had taken the comment out of context.
"He did not say it would not happen," Dujarric said in a daily briefing, which like other UN events is now done via video conference.
Reem Abaza, a spokeswoman for Mr. Muhammad-Bande, speaking on the same video conference, also said that no decisions had been made. "It is still too early to know for sure what will happen in September," he told reporters.
The General Assembly has been held every year since the organization's founding in 1945. The meeting is scheduled to begin on September 15, and speeches by world leaders will begin on September 22.
Amazon workers in France are challenging the company for its work practices during the pandemic.
Workers at France's six French warehouses obtained some concessions from the company in late March: after hundreds of employees threatened to leave unless the company better protected them from the coronavirus, the internet giant strengthened social distancing measures. , provided masks and hand sanitizer and took employee temperatures
But that was not enough for workers like Jean-François Bérot, who a few weeks later felt that his colleagues were still too close to feel comfortable, risking orders for such trivial items as nail polish.
"People kept coming to work worried about being exposed to deadly danger," said Bérot, 50, who works in a warehouse south of Paris.
The union of Mr. Bérot He successfully sued Amazon last month in what has become the highest-profile job confrontation the retailer has faced since the coronavirus outbreak. A French court ordered Amazon to stop delivering "nonessential,quot; items as part of measures to protect workers' health. The company responded by closing its French warehouses and putting 10,000 employees on paid leave.
The case, now directed at France's Supreme Court, will test Amazon's ability to evade demands from workers who are complying with a sudden surge in orders amid the pandemic.
How the Chinese city of Wuhan plans to test the virus for 11 million people.
While some residents have been supportive, others are concerned or angry that they are being asked to join long lines outdoors and are at risk of becoming infected. In spite of The blockade in Wuhan has been lifted, many residents have still chosen to stay home as much as possible.
And at least one lead expert said it was not necessary to evaluate all residents in Wuhan, given the low number of cases in the city.
The test drive, which will likely require the mobilization of thousands of medical and other workers, shows the ruling Communist Party's determination to prevent a second wave of infections as it tries to restart China's economy. The plan was announced this week after Wuhan reported six cases of coronavirus, snapping a streak of more than a month with no new confirmed infections.
The city's goal of evaluating each resident is unrivaled in scale and in the speed at which Wuhan apparently plans to carry it out.
Some countries, like South Korea and Germany have aggressively tested and tracked infections, albeit at much lower levels than Wuhan is trying. In the United States, the testing rate is still well below the tests of three million to five million per week that experts say will be necessary to reopen the country safely.
Japan raises a state of emergency in 39 regions, but not Tokyo and Osaka.
With the daily number of new cases of coronavirus falling in Japan after four weeks of a At a national state of emergency, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that he would lift the restrictions in 39 of the country's 47 prefectures.
But the state of emergency, which gives local governors the power to close schools, encourage people to stay indoors, and request that companies temporarily close, will remain in place for the country's eight most populous areas, including Tokyo and Osaka. Kyoto and the northernmost island, Hokkaido, will also remain under the emergency declaration.
Abe said he would review the state of emergency for the remaining prefectures next week to determine if he could get up before the end of the month.
He declared the emergency last month, until May 7, and then extended it until the end of this month.
Japan has reported a total of 16,079 infections and 687 deaths from the coronavirus. On Thursday, the health ministry reported 57 new cases for the nation and 19 deaths.
Abe urged residents not to let their guard down after the emergency declaration is lifted. He asked that people continue to wash their hands, respect social distancing guidelines and wear masks when going out. He also asked residents to avoid crowds in closed and poorly ventilated places and to refrain from visiting places such as discos, karaoke rooms and live music venues.
"We will have to create a new model in daily life from now on, and today is the beginning of that," he said. He added that if infections start to increase significantly again, "unfortunately we may have to resort to a second state of emergency declaration."
Updates from the United States: A whistleblower says time is running out to avoid "the darkest winter of modern times."
Warning about "the darkest winter of modern times," a whistleblower, expelled as head of a federal agency working on a coronavirus vaccine, told Congress Thursday that the pandemic could "worsen and linger."
"The window is closing to address this pandemic because we do not yet have a standard, centralized and coordinated plan to lead this nation through this response," said Dr. Rick Bright. Home health subcommittee.
The country needs a national strategy for widespread testing and for the production and distribution of a vaccine on a scale beyond the capacity of any company, he said. He added that his superiors were indifferent to his warnings earlier this year of inadequate supplies.
Dr. Bright was removed last month as head of the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority, and moved to a narrower position at the National Institutes of Health. He had clashed with Trump administration officials over an antimalarial drug the President had promoted, despite the lack of evidence, as a Covid-19 treatment.
Trump said On twitter On Thursday, Dr. Bright "should no longer be working for our government," and later described him as "nothing more than a truly unhappy and unhappy person."
And Senator Richard M. Burr, Republican of North Carolina, He temporarily stepped down as chairman of the Intelligence Committee on Thursday, amid an investigation into whether he traded nonpublic information by selling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stock before the market fell.
Here it is What else is going on in the US USA:
-
The White House threatened to veto a $ 3 trillion pandemic relief bill that Democrats planned to push through the House on Friday, and Republicans urged its members to reject a measure that they say was not a initiative. Even as they prepared to move into the House, Democrats were making last-minute reviews of the bill, including a provision to prohibit nonprofits that had engaged in electoral activities, such as contributing to a political campaign, receive loans.
-
McDonald & # 39; s distributed a 59-page guide to its franchisees that outlines procedures for reopening restaurants. Among other measures, the guideline requires that all "high contact,quot; areas be disinfected every 30 minutes. So far, fewer than 100 McDonald's locations have opened canteens in states where that is already allowed.
-
Alaska's Copper River fishing season brings with it an influx of workers and a possible escalation of coronavirus cases. The state's leading oil and gas industry has suffered losses and now Alaska's $ 5.6 billion seafood industry is at risk.
Burundi expels W.H.O. officials before a national election.
Burundi ousted four senior officials from the World Health Organization days before a crucial general election, amid criticism that the country has not done enough to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
The county Foreign Office declared four W.H.O. officials, including Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, the main representative of the UN agency in the country, "persona non grata,quot;. Authorities did not give a reason to expel the experts, but said they had to leave Burundi before Friday.
The Central African nation has come under intense criticism for its management of the coronavirus, with Human Rights Watch accusing him of taking a "denial and deviation approach,quot;. From the beginning, the authorities cited divine intervention to explain the late arrival of the virus in the country, saying that "Burundi is an exception, because it is a country that has put God first."
Burundi, who will go to the polls on Wednesday to choose a president, legislators and local officials, has reported only 27 cases and one death from Covid-19. Those numbers were suspiciously low by health experts, especially as cases increase in neighboring Tanzania, which has also been accused of failing to report the true number of the virus.
The United States Embassy in Tanzania He said in a statement on Wednesday that the risk of contracting the coronavirus in the commercial city of Dar es Salaam was "extremely high."
In Africa, a literary festival is launched through social networks.
"I took the opportunity," he said in a telephone interview from Zurich. "Doing this online breaks many limits that seemed insurmountable."
Afrolit Sans Frontieres, a series of one-hour readings and question-and-answer sessions conducted entirely in Facebook and Instagram started on March 23 and returned for a second edition in April. A third is slated to begin on May 25, to coincide with Africa Day, and a fourth is already underway. Ante la pandemia, con innumerables ferias de libros, giras y otros eventos literarios cancelados o pospuestos, Afrolit se destaca como una reunión donde cientos de lectores pueden escuchar a los autores y hablarles sobre temas a veces difíciles o tabúes.
South African writer Zukiswa Wanner, who was inspired to create the festival after seeing the home of John Legend concert on Instagram, he is determined to use this moment to focus the work of African writers. "It's like a writing masterclass and a festival in one," Wanner, the award-winning author of nine books, said in a telephone interview from Nairobi.
Un estudio encuentra evidencia de un vínculo entre el virus y una nueva condición en los niños.
La condición, llamada síndrome inflamatorio multisistémico, se ha informado en aproximadamente 100 niños en el estado de Nueva York, incluidos tres que murieron, dijo el gobernador Andrew M. Cuomo esta semana. Se han reportado casos en otros estados, incluidos Louisiana, Mississippi y California, y los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades dijeron que pronto emitirían una alerta pidiendo a los médicos que informaran casos de niños con síntomas del síndrome.
Los autores descubrieron que durante los cinco años anteriores a la pandemia de coronavirus, 19 niños con enfermedad de Kawasaki fueron atendidos en el Hospital Papa Giovanni XXIII, que cuenta con un departamento de pediatría avanzada, en la provincia del país de Bérgamo.
Pero este año, solo del 18 de febrero al 20 de abril, el hospital, que se encuentra en el epicentro del brote de coronavirus en Italia, trató a 10 niños con síntomas hiperinflamatorios similares.
Eso sugiere un grupo impulsado por la pandemia de coronavirus, dijeron los autores, especialmente porque los ingresos hospitalarios generales durante este tiempo fueron mucho más bajos de lo habitual.
Los informes y la investigación fueron aportados por Mike Baker, David Yaffe-Bellany, Liz Alderman, Hannah Beech, Pam Belluck, Aurelien Breeden, Lauretta Charlton, Niraj Chokshi, Lynsey Chutel, Abdi Latif Dahir, Jeffrey Gettleman, Rick Gladstone, Russell Goldman, Jason Gutiérrez, Yonette Joseph, Raphael Minder, Alex Marshall, Claire Moses, Elian Peltier, Richard Pérez-Peña, Motoko Rich, Siobhan Roberts, Adam Satariano Kirk Semple, Megan Specia, Anton Troianovski, Shalini Venugopa, Vivian Wang, Sui-Lee Wee, Ceylan Yeginsu, Wang Yiwei, Karen Zraick, Knvul Sheikh y Roni Caryn Rabin.
%MINIFYHTMLbfbf988f3e11b9633e4d0e6315021a1519%%MINIFYHTMLbfbf988f3e11b9633e4d0e6315021a1520%