Listen to the new X songs and five more minutes from the Jonas Brothers "

We are dumb with the new music from Jonas Brothers.
On Friday, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas released two new singles "X,quot; and "5 More Minutes,quot;.
Spicing things up with "X,quot;, the trio partnered with the Colombian singer Karol G for the steaming dance number. "She said,‘ ooh, ooh, ooh / Kiss me like your ex is in the room-oom-oom, "they sing in the chorus. "Don't be afraid of something new / If you play well, you could be that someone, that someone who won't leave me alone tonight."
Karol G joins the bridge with his fiery verse in Spanish: "Hot, I make you hot / Don't be afraid to live something different / The desire is not wrong / Put the language in my mouth / Viva la vida loca,quot;. Fans will notice that the Latin-inspired jam appeared in the band's Amazon Prime concert documentary Happiness continues, making his debut as the credits progressed.
For "5 more minutes," the singers on "Sucker,quot; slowed him down with the romantic ballad, which they saw during their performance at the 2020 Grammys in January.
"Give me five more minutes / Baby, I'm not done loving you," Nick sings during the romantic ballad. "I don't want to end when we're just getting started / Give me five more minutes."
Like "X,quot;, "5 More Minutes,quot; was also teased during Happiness continues. During a thoughtful moment, Nick can be heard playing the tune on the piano and recording his verse while discussing the inspiration for his 2019 album. Happiness begins He came from.
The Jonas Brothers have been teasing that the new music will hit social media starting Tuesday, May 12, treating fans of snippets of the new tracks and giving them a glimpse of the artwork for the singles. They also announced that they will perform "X,quot; in Tuesday's final episode of The voice with Karol G. "See you on Tuesday night for the finale of @nbcthevoice !! @karolg, are you ready?" the official Jonas Brothers account shared on Instagram.
Before their exciting release, Kevin joked that couples will really enjoy "5 more minutes." "This song could do it! This song could create more children," she stated during her visit to E! News & # 39; Instagram Series Happy! Hour Thursday. "I don't know, we'll see. It's good."
While catching up on E! News co-host Scott TweedieThe older Jonas said he was "really excited,quot; to share the band's new music with fans, adding: "It's amazing, it's also a collaboration with Karol G. I'm really excited for this song to come out." I've been waiting a long time. "
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Shifting gears, he also talked about him and his wife. Danielle Jonas& # 39; two girls Alena, 6 and Valentina, 3, telling Scott that he was delighted to have so many special family moments in Happiness continues.
"I think my favorite moment from that show, all that documentary, is just the fact that my children watch the show for the first time and captured it on camera," he shared. "I will always have the joy of seeing them see us the first time, which is great."
