Listen to the new X songs and five more minutes from the Jonas Brothers "

We are dumb with the new music from Jonas Brothers.

%MINIFYHTMLeb9b9d607c6c4c0bd01c4d64f7ec434819%

On Friday, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas released two new singles "X,quot; and "5 More Minutes,quot;.

Spicing things up with "X,quot;, the trio partnered with the Colombian singer Karol G for the steaming dance number. "She said,‘ ooh, ooh, ooh / Kiss me like your ex is in the room-oom-oom, "they sing in the chorus. "Don't be afraid of something new / If you play well, you could be that someone, that someone who won't leave me alone tonight."

Karol G joins the bridge with his fiery verse in Spanish: "Hot, I make you hot / Don't be afraid to live something different / The desire is not wrong / Put the language in my mouth / Viva la vida loca,quot;. Fans will notice that the Latin-inspired jam appeared in the band's Amazon Prime concert documentary Happiness continues, making his debut as the credits progressed.

For "5 more minutes," the singers on "Sucker,quot; slowed him down with the romantic ballad, which they saw during their performance at the 2020 Grammys in January.