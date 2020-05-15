Lisa Kudrow has just responded to criticism of the "friends,quot; who have a completely white cast

"This program thought it was very progressive," he told the Times.
Lisa Kudrow just gave an interview to the Times in the UK to promote her new Netflix series, Space force – and in the conversation, she addressed a common criticism of the lack of diversity in the comedy that made her famous, friends.
It all started when Lisa was asked how friends It would be different if it were done in 2020.
"It wouldn't be a completely white cast, for sure," said Lisa.
He called the show a "time capsule,quot; from the 1990s and early '00s, and said he hopes people can see it from that perspective.
"But for me, [friends] should be viewed as a time capsule, not because of what they did wrong. "
Lisa went on to say that the show "thought it was very progressive,quot; at the time.
"There was a man whose wife found out he was gay and pregnant, and they raised the boy together," he said. "We also had surrogacy."
"It was, at that time, progressive," he emphasized.
Despite these diversity issues, Lisa explained why she believes the show is still so relevant today:
Yes, it's a fun comedy, but it's also about connected people, and part of what it attracts now is that young people have this unconscious nostalgia for personal connection. And not just now during the pandemic, but before that.
At another point in the interview, Lisa shared what she believes Phoebe Buffay and her husband, Mike, would be quarantining at this time.
"I feel like if they had children, she would be a militarist about creating art," he said. "Then his place would be overrun with huge and wacky projects."
You can watch Lisa Kudrow's full interview with the Times here.
