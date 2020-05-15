Lil Wayne jokingly admits he believed Wheezy's producer labels were referring to him

According to Lil & # 39; Wayne, he has always had a lot of love for producer labels that appear at the beginning of various songs, including Wheezy's "Wheezy Outta Here,quot;. However, Lil & # 39; Wayne recently admitted that the main reason he liked them so much was because he thought other artists were honoring him.

It turns out that Future and other rappers were referring to their beat maker, and not him. In case you haven't been paying attention, Lil & # 39; Wayne has been keeping himself busy lately with his Young Money Radio podcast, where he has several guests including Eminem and others.

In a new episode, Lil & # 39; Wayne told the aforementioned story, which he thought other artists were honoring him. But his belief was wrong.

According to Lil & # 39; Wayne, he thought the label, "Wheezy Outta Here,quot;, was yelling it, but it turns out they are referring to the producer, Wheezy.

You can check out the post below to hear Lil & # 39; Wayne say it himself:

Earlier this month, Lil & # 39; Wayne was in the headlines again when she introduced Eminem in conversation. The two rappers shared a fun story of how they make sure they don't repeat their own bars by doing a quick Google search to make sure they haven't used an idea.

Lil & # 39; Wayne and Eminem laughed at his expense. Not long after, Eminem explained why he thought Tupac was one of the best rappers of all time. The artist stated that Tupac was the type of rapper who not only had the skills but also the emotional impact at the same time.

Lil & # 39; Wayne, on the other hand, recently came out of a nasty legal dispute with Birdman and Cash Money Records, leading to the further postponement of the Lil & # 39; record. Wayne & # 39 ;, Tha Carter V. Lil & # 39; Wayne and Birdman fought over the release of the album for years, and it was supposed to initially drop in 2014.

It was finally launched in September 2018.



