Let's talk about summer looks

Bradley Lamb
A 1970s evening gown from the fashion house Tita Rossi in Rome.

Image: AP

While this summer is likely to be extremely weird and unpredictable, it feels good to do a few normal things, like take a look at your closet and put together some aggressive seasonal looks for when the temperature finally hits 80. Let's consider some inspiration from the files, should we?

Going out in the summer is a direction you can go, inspired by this plastic disc mini dress by the Paris couturier. Paco Rabanne from 1969. Just remember your sunscreen because you do not wants roasted nipples.

Illustration for the article titled Lets Talk Summer Looks "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/kfhnuhkyqnaanksjli50.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/kfhnuhkyqnaanksjli50.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/kfhnuhkyqnaanksjli50.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/ kfhnuhkyqnaanksjli50.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/kfhnuhkyqnaanksjli50.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id = "kfhnuhkyqnaanksjli50" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled Lets Talk Summer Looks" data-anim-src = "http://theattic.Up News Info.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: AP

These outfits are advertised as "summer dresses and sun hats worn with platform shoes", circa 1975, but I feel dangerously close to heat stroke just by looking at them. However, I love that pink shade and those silver platforms.

Illustration for the article titled Lets Talk Summer Looks "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/bjk4oncnghpya58ludvl.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/bjk4oncnghpya58ludvl.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/bjk4oncnghpya58ludvl.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/ bjk4oncnghpya58ludvl.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/bjk4oncnghpya58ludvl.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id = "bjk4oncnghpya58ludvl" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled Lets Talk Summer Looks" data-anim-src = "http://theattic.Up News Info.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Getty

Now that's better. Put on some sunglasses and you're ready to go (well, since any of us will go somewhere, that's it).

Illustration for the article titled Lets Talk Summer Looks "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/lhha3q8lemgr9uv9w610.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/lhha3q8lemgr9uv9w610.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/lhha3q8lemgr9uv9w610.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/ lhha3q8lemgr9uv9w610.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/lhha3q8lemgr9uv9w610.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id = "lhha3q8lemgr9uv9w610" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled Lets Talk Summer Looks" data-anim-src = "http://theattic.Up News Info.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Getty

