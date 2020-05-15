Let's talk about summer looks

%MINIFYHTMLa512a21300565faf2f53fc30f8a2ee2417% A 1970s evening gown from the fashion house Tita Rossi in Rome. Image: AP

While this summer is likely to be extremely weird and unpredictable, it feels good to do a few normal things, like take a look at your closet and put together some aggressive seasonal looks for when the temperature finally hits 80. Let's consider some inspiration from the files, should we?

Going out in the summer is a direction you can go, inspired by this plastic disc mini dress by the Paris couturier. Paco Rabanne from 1969. Just remember your sunscreen because you do not wants roasted nipples.