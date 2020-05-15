LASD reports that 149 employees, 544 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML261e0bd20364c9d6518268f247492e6715%

– The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Friday that 149 employees and 544 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to numbers released Friday, 383 employees are currently in quarantine and 979 have returned to work.

Meanwhile, 4,739 inmates are currently in quarantine and 334 have been isolated.

Of those who are isolated, 265 have tested positive and the rest have been tested and await results.

According to the sheriff's department, "people who have a temperature of 100.4 or more and exhibit symptoms of an upper respiratory infection," have been in isolation, while people in close contact with a person currently under observation have been quarantined.

More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.

