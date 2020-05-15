Las Vegas casinos, hotels prepare to reopen – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLdda9963a8e0c60031d6e63bc04483bd319%

– After months in the dark, the bright lights of Las Vegas could begin to shine once more, even a little dimmer, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"What you're going to see is a Las Vegas without all the amenities, so not all the best restaurants will be open, not all the games will be open," Anthony Curtis, a tourism expert. , said. "Certainly, for a long time, maybe none of the shows are going to be open."

Curtis, who runs the LasVegasAdvisor.com site, said several Las Vegas hotels and casinos hope to open sometime between Memorial Day weekend in late June.

The Wynn and Encore properties have stated that they intend to open their doors on May 26, but need the blessing of the Gaming Board and the Governor of Nevada.

"We have to take care of our citizens and take care of our tourists," said Curtis. "We have to make sure that the people who come here don't get sick so they never come back."

The crowds at nightclubs and casinos that Vegas is known for are, for now, a thing of the past. And Curtis said the biggest difference could be in the game room.

"The distributors will have masks, the distributors will have gloves," Curtis said. "There will be plexiglass in the middle in certain places, between dealers and players. There will be plexiglass between players and players."

%MINIFYHTMLdda9963a8e0c60031d6e63bc04483bd320%

And that might not be the only difference, as at least one Las Vegas startup has begun testing a device to disinfect the air inside casinos.

"What you don't see is the rubber hose, the hoses that are built into the base of the cable that take this air in, process it through a tube that is treated with UVC light," said Darryl Roseblatt of Smith Rosen Gaming. .

Curtis also said that people should be prepared for deals: lower room rates, gambling incentives, free parking, and possibly suspended resort fees, though the Las Vegas atmosphere will be difficult to recover from.

"It's very social here," he said. "And you want that hustle, so it will be a big challenge to have the same feeling about Las Vegas."