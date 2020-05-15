Large swarm of earthquakes in western Nevada; Shaking the felt in Northern California – Up News Info San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Large swarm of earthquakes in western Nevada; Shaking the felt in Northern California - CBS San Francisco
%MINIFYHTMLdd690fb2d419248662d055c5cb496d8a18%

TONOPAH, Nevada (Up News Info SF) – A series of earthquakes ranging from 6.4 to 4.9 shook western Nevada in a rapid succession of fires early Friday, awakening residents of some communities in the Bay area. from San Francisco.

%MINIFYHTMLdd690fb2d419248662d055c5cb496d8a19%

According to the US Geological Survey. The first earthquake, which measured 6.4, occurred at 4:03 a.m. and was followed by tremors from 4.9 at 4:18 a.m. and 5.4 at 4:26 a.m. of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

The initial quake struck approximately 4.7 miles deep, the USGS said, and at least six sizeable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.

According to the USGS, the tremor of the largest Tonapah earthquake was felt as far away as Oakland, San José, and other communities in East and South Bay.

Several people in Fresno reported that the lights were swaying and that the shaking woke them up.

%MINIFYHTMLdd690fb2d419248662d055c5cb496d8a20%

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the earthquakes.

More details to come.

%MINIFYHTMLdd690fb2d419248662d055c5cb496d8a21%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here