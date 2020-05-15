Large swarm of earthquakes in western Nevada; Shaking the felt in Northern California – Up News Info San Francisco

TONOPAH, Nevada (Up News Info SF) – A series of earthquakes ranging from 6.4 to 4.9 shook western Nevada in a rapid succession of fires early Friday, awakening residents of some communities in the Bay area. from San Francisco.

According to the US Geological Survey. The first earthquake, which measured 6.4, occurred at 4:03 a.m. and was followed by tremors from 4.9 at 4:18 a.m. and 5.4 at 4:26 a.m. of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

The initial quake struck approximately 4.7 miles deep, the USGS said, and at least six sizeable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.

According to the USGS, the tremor of the largest Tonapah earthquake was felt as far away as Oakland, San José, and other communities in East and South Bay.

Several people in Fresno reported that the lights were swaying and that the shaking woke them up.

Look at this, my chandelier was swinging so hard that it hit the pipes of my loft in the Southwest Pacific building. This was filmed moments after the earthquake! https://t.co/HgOKm0WxK3 pic.twitter.com/ygv7vFeyAo – LanceCardoza (@CardozaLance) May 15, 2020

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the earthquakes.

More details to come.